Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Unforgettable Chemistry Takes Center Stage in Tere Ishk Mein’s Jaw-Dropping Trailer

The trailer for Aanand L. Rai’s much-anticipated romance drama, Tere Ishk Mein, was released by T-Series on Friday, and it promises an intense, emotional journey of love, loss, and redemption. Starring Dhanush as a jilted lover-turned-Air Force officer and Kriti Sanon as his love interest, the trailer offers a glimpse into the deep emotional turmoil of their past relationship.

In this gripping trailer, Dhanush portrays a man whose heartache lingers long after his love story has ended. The pain of unrequited love, unresolved feelings, and the complexity of moving on are clearly at the core of the film’s narrative. Dhanush’s raw performance captures the agony of a man who cannot let go, and his emotional depth is heightened by his character’s journey into the disciplined world of the Air Force.

Tere Ishk Mein marks the reunion of Dhanush with director Aanand L. Rai after their successful collaboration in Atrangi Re (2021). The film also serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, where Dhanush played the tragic character of Kundan, a man hopelessly in love with a girl who doesn’t reciprocate his feelings. Just like Raanjhanaa, Tere Ishk Mein explores the painful nuances of unrequited love, sacrifice, and emotional resilience.

Backed by T-Series and Color Yellow Production, the film is set to release on November 28, 2025, in Hindi and Tamil. With music by the legendary A.R. Rahman, who also composed the score for Raanjhanaa, and a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma, Tere Ishk Mein promises to be an evocative love story full of passion and heartache. Fans are eagerly awaiting this emotional sequel, which looks set to leave a lasting impact.