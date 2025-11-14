Rashmika Mandanna responds after her ‘men should get periods’ comment gets backlash: ‘Fragile egos chose to twist it’

Rashmika Mandanna has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after her recent comments about men experiencing period pain went viral. The actor appeared on Jagapathi Babu’s talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, where a candid discussion about menstruation led to a wide range of reactions online—support, criticism, humour, and outrage.

During the episode, host Jagapathi Babu asked Rashmika whether she genuinely believed men should experience periods at least once. Without hesitation, Rashmika replied, “Yes. I want them to get periods at least once, to know the pain and trauma. Due to hormonal imbalance, we feel emotions we don’t understand. And you can’t show that pressure on men because, no matter how much you explain, they don’t understand the feeling. So, if men get periods just once, let them understand what period pain is like.”

She went on to share her own struggles with dysmenorrhea, saying, “I get such horrible period pain that I have even fainted once because of it. I’ve done numerous tests and consulted doctors, but nobody knows why it happens. Every month, I wonder, ‘God, why are you torturing me so much?’ I feel like anyone can only understand it when they experience it.”

Rashmika’s remarks quickly ignited a debate across social media platforms. Many women empathised with her and agreed that menstrual pain is often dismissed or misunderstood. However, a considerable section of users accused the actor of being insensitive towards men and trivialising their own struggles. One critic wrote, “She doesn’t seem interested in understanding the pain that men go through daily—not comparable to periods, but still real.”

Amid the backlash, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) attempted to clarify her statement, arguing that her words were taken out of context. He wrote, “Sometimes we only want our pain & emotions to be understood. It was never about comparison or diminishing male responsibilities.” Rashmika acknowledged the post, adding, “And this no one will talk about… The fear of going to shows and interviews is this for me. I mean something, and it’s taken in something else entirely.”

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and also starred in the Telugu film The Girlfriend opposite Dheekshith Shetty. She recently made headlines for rumours surrounding her alleged engagement to long-time friend and actor Vijay Devarakonda.

