Sabrina Carpenter Calls Out the White House for Using Her Song Without Permission

Sabrina Carpenter is not staying silent. The singer has publicly slammed the White House after discovering that her hit song Juno was used in a pro-ICE promotional video without her consent. And she did not soften her words.

In a sharp statement shared across her social media, Sabrina called the move evil and disgusting. She made it very clear that she does not want her music, likeness or brand involved in anything that supports inhumane policies. Fans quickly recognised that she was referring to the administration’s pro-ICE messaging, which used Juno in the background to create a light, upbeat tone for a video that was anything but light.

Sabrina’s frustration is rooted in something deeper. Artists often fight long battles to maintain control over how their music is used, especially in political contexts. For Sabrina, whose fanbase spans young audiences, migrants, LGBTQ+ communities and people who are directly harmed by strict immigration frameworks, seeing her song attached to a message she fundamentally disagrees with felt like a violation.

Her response also highlights a growing issue within the entertainment industry. Many governments and political organisations around the world continue to use popular songs without permission, hoping the artists will never notice. But when they do notice, the reaction is usually strong and immediate, exactly like Sabrina’s.

Fans online have been rallying behind her, posting thousands of comments supporting her right to control her work and calling out the irony of using a pop hit to soften the optics of an extremely serious issue. Some went as far as demanding accountability from the team responsible for clearing the music, while others praised Sabrina for speaking up instead of ignoring it for the sake of avoiding controversy.

As of now, the White House has not commented on the situation or removed the video. But Sabrina’s message was loud: do not ever involve her music in agendas she finds harmful or inhumane. And with the momentum her career has right now, her voice carries weight.