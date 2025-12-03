Dave Coulier Reveals He Is Battling Tongue Cancer After Surviving Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Dave Coulier, best known and loved for his role as Joey Gladstone on Full House, has revealed that he is now battling tongue cancer. The news has come as a shock for fans, especially since the actor previously fought and survived non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Coulier opened up about his diagnosis to raise awareness about early detection and regular checkups, something he credits for catching his cancer in time.

According to reports, doctors discovered the cancer during a routine examination. Coulier explained that he initially ignored some early symptoms, assuming they were minor or temporary, but a medical checkup confirmed that it was far more serious than he realised. While he did not share the exact stage of the cancer, he emphasised that he is undergoing treatment and staying positive, supported by his family and close friends.

This is not his first health battle. Years ago, Coulier successfully beat non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. Surviving a life-threatening condition once already, he says he understands the emotional and physical toll that comes with such diagnoses, but also knows the importance of resilience and mental strength.

Fans and colleagues from the Full House family have already begun sending him supportive messages. Dave has always been remembered for his warm energy, humour and kindness on and off screen, and many have expressed hope and confidence that he will overcome this new challenge too.

Coulier also urged people not to ignore changes in their body, especially symptoms involving the mouth, throat or neck. Tongue cancer often goes unnoticed until it becomes advanced, making early medical attention extremely important.

For now, Dave Coulier is focusing on treatment, recovery and spreading awareness. His message remains simple and powerful: health should never be taken lightly, even when life feels normal and stable.