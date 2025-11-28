Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet: A Sea Of Stars, Including Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai, Bid Farewell

On 27 November 2025, the film fraternity came together to honour the memory of the late legendary actor Dharmendra Deol at a prayer meet a “Celebration of Life” held at the Seaside Lawns of Taj Lands End, Bandra. The gathering was marked by heartfelt tributes, emotional farewells, and a powerful reminder of Dharmendra’s enduring legacy.

Among those who arrived to pay their respects were some of Bollywood’s most prominent names. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly arriving in his car was present, as were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Their presence reflected the deep affection and respect the industry continues to hold for the late actor. Other stars seen at the meet included Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and several others each paying their respects to a man who had been a towering presence in Indian cinema for decades.

The meet was more than just a gathering of celebrities; it was a moving tribute. The evening included a musical homage to Dharmendra’s storied career, with performances celebrating his life and memorable songs that resonated deeply with all present.

Family members of Dharmendra including his sons and close kin received condolences from guests and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and love. For many, the prayer meet offered a moment to remember not just the actor, but the man behind the legend: humble, warm, and deeply loved.

As the film world mourns the loss of a true icon, the prayer meet stood as a testament to just how much Dharmendra meant to generations of artists and audiences alike a final salute to a life that touched so many.