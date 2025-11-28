Bollywood’s BFFs Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa Steal the Show on Date Night

Of course, there’s no match for a night out with your closest buddies, something Bollywood’s glamorous trio, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa, just proved with their latest outing. Three of the most stunning stars stepped out for a fun-filled date night, and their photos have since taken over social media.

On Thursday, November 27, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account and shared a carousel of pictures showcasing the laughter, warmth, and effortless charm of the trio. She wrote alongside the photos, “Girl friends are the best- test! #datenight.”

The first photo had Disha, Mouni, and Sonam seated close together at a table, smiling brightly for the camera. The succession of photos after that captured their candid moments in a beautiful way—bursting into laughter, sharing jokes, and simply enjoying the joy of being in each other’s company. The trio also posed in pairs, highlighting their comfort and closeness.

Mouni Roy wore a strapless off-white dress, oozing understated glamour for the night out. Disha Patani wore a bold all-black outfit, true to her edgy style, while Sonam wore a sequinned top, pairing it with classic blue denim for that chic casual look. Their makeup remained soft and natural to keep their bright smiles upfront. With minimal accessories, they went for a neat, effortless look.

As soon as Mouni posted the pictures, her best friends jumped in with love. While Disha said, “They indeed are the best,” Sonam dropped a mix of heart and pinched-fingers emojis. The fans too did not hold back from hailing the bonding between the trio. While one wrote, “Beautiful all of you,” another gushed, “There’s beauty and then there’s Mouni, Sonam, and Disha – a trio that carries kindness and charm effortlessly.”

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle. Mouni Roy is preparing for the rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai that arrives in 2026. While Sonam Bajwa will soon be seen in Border 2, set to release in January 2026.