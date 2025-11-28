Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Baby Girl Gets a Beautiful Name with a Special Meaning

Bollywood’s newest star has finally been given a name, and fans couldn’t be happier. On Friday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to introduce their newborn daughter to the world, revealing her beautiful name—Saraayah Malhotra. The couple shared a tender photograph of themselves holding their baby’s tiny feet, captioned, “From our prayers, to our arms our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा.”

While the couple has not explained the inspiration behind the name, several sources suggest that “Saraayah” may be derived from the Hebrew name “Sarah,” meaning “princess,” making it a fitting choice for their little girl. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love, with friends, colleagues, and fans flooding the comments section with warm wishes.

Kiara and Sidharth had earlier revealed the birth of their daughter on July 15, sharing a heartfelt message: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth.” Soon after, they issued a polite request to photographers, asking for privacy and urging them not to click pictures of the newborn. In a follow-up note, the couple wrote, “As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family… No photos please, only blessings.”

The beloved Bollywood pair, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Jaisalmer in 2023, first starred together in the 2021 war drama Shershaah, a film that won widespread acclaim and played a major role in bringing them closer.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in War 2, the spy action thriller featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She is next set to appear alongside Ranveer Singh in the upcoming remake of Don. Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Param Sundari, starring opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and is currently working on a horror film with Tamannaah Bhatia.