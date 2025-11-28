Hugh Jackman Calls Sutton Foster ‘Magical’ as Couple Shares Adorable Moment

Just one month after making their first red carpet appearance as a couple, Hugh Jackman has made the next step and gone Instagram official with Sutton Foster. The actor posted a sweet and affectionate shoutout to his new partner, a new chapter in his life after his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of almost three decades, was finalized.

Hugh shared on Wednesday, November 26 a photo and a video of Sutton performing at New York City’s iconic Café Carlyle. The 50-year-old Broadway star was wowing in a sequinned green dress as she hit the stage. Hugh caught her in a candid moment mid-laugh, with a live band playing behind her. In the accompanying video, Sutton paused her performance to wave cheerfully when she spotted Hugh in the audience. “@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle. now that’s an iconic NYC night! And truly magical,” the 57-year-old actor wrote, making his admiration clear.

This sweet post comes nearly a month after the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Song Sung Blue back on October 26. Sutton stunned in a black satin slip dress with a plunging neckline, while Hugh cut a dashing figure in a classic black suit and tie. The couple was all smiles as they posed outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, solidifying their couple status.

Hugh and Sutton have known each other since the early 2000s, but they had been friends way before things became romantic between them. The two had been cast as co-leads for the Broadway revival of The Music Man back in 2019, but the pandemic stalled their performance until 2022. At the time, both were still married, Hugh to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and Sutton to Ted Griffin.

Their respective divorces-Hugh’s in September 2023 and Sutton’s in October 2024-cleared the way for their romance, which became public in January 2025 when they were first seen holding hands during a dinner outing in Santa Monica.