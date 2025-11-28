Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s Masterstroke Secures Him a Spot in the Finale

The November 27 episode of Bigg Boss 19 delivered high drama as the Ticket to Finale task stirred tension, strategy shifts, and unexpected confrontations inside the house. By the end of the intense showdown, Gaurav Khanna not only clinched the coveted first spot in the finale but was also declared the new captain, marking a major turning point in the competition.

The episode kicked off with Bigg Boss announcing the season’s crucial Ticket to Finale task, giving contestants a rare chance to secure a guaranteed place in the final week. Before the task could begin, housemates were asked to choose a sanchalak between Malti and Shehbaz. Although the votes were initially split, Shehbaz ultimately secured the role of supervisor.

As the discussion unfolded, Amaal assured everyone that he would not resort to unfair practices. Malti, however, voiced her belief that Farrhana tended to favor Amaal, hinting at rising tensions. Meanwhile, Shehbaz jokingly teased Pranit, reminding him that their friendship would not influence his decisions. Malti also showed a softer side by tucking Pranit in while he rested, signaling a growing bond between the two.

The task required contestants to fill a bowl with water by navigating tracks attached to a large well, maintaining the water level until the end. Tanya initially planned to sabotage others by spilling their water but backed out, leaving Amaal confused. Moments later, she reignited conflict by spilling Ashnoor’s water. Ashnoor retaliated, escalating the disagreement into physical confrontation. Despite the chaos, Bigg Boss allowed the task to continue.

The competition eventually narrowed down to Gaurav and Ashnoor. When the task restarted, Tanya once again targeted Ashnoor, further shifting the dynamics. In the final round, Gaurav Khanna maintained his lead and won the Ticket to Finale. Shehbaz officially handed him the ticket, and Bigg Boss declared him the new house captain, solidifying his place as a major contender for the title.