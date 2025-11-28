Football Royalty Meets Indian Hospitality: David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit

David Beckham received a heartwarming traditional welcome upon his arrival in Mumbai, where he was greeted with a garland, an aarti ritual, and a tika on his forehead. The former England captain appeared touched by the gesture and even picked up a few culinary tips along the way. Sharing his experience on Instagram, he wrote, “So touched by everyone’s kindness… Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai.”

Beckham, who currently serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in addition to owning Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer, visited India this week to meet children and young people as part of UNICEF’s ongoing efforts. According to the organisation, his visit aimed to highlight the importance of equal opportunities, empowerment, and inclusion for every child.

During his time in Mumbai, Beckham played a friendly football match with children from underserved communities, all of whom are trained by the OSCAR Foundation—an NGO that uses football to teach life skills and empower the youth. The match took place at the iconic Cooperage Football Grounds, where Beckham not only showcased his skills but also spent time listening to the children’s stories and aspirations.

Reflecting on the visit, he said, “I am humbled by the drive, resilience, and passion of the children and young people I met today who are fighting for change at an early age and having a say in their future. They are truly inspirational and have conquered many challenges to be where they are today. Their journey is an important reminder that we must continue investing in children and young people.”

This marks Beckham’s second visit to India. Earlier this year, he traveled to Visakhapatnam, where he visited schools, interacted with students through football sessions, and spent time in classrooms and libraries as part of UNICEF’s education initiatives.