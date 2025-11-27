The Bhaijaan is Here: Salman Khan’s Heavily Guarded Arrival at Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Ameesha Patel and Suniel Shetty were among the many celebrities who arrived to pay their respects at the prayer meeting of veteran actor Dharmendra. The legendary star’s passing has left a deep void in the film industry, prompting a large gathering of colleagues, admirers and family friends on Thursday, November 27. The prayer meet, held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at a luxury hotel in Mumbai, was organised to honour the timeless legacy of the actor fondly known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood.

Salman Khan, who shared a close and affectionate bond with Dharmendra, was seen entering the venue under heavy security. The superstar has often spoken about Dharmendra’s warmth and fatherly presence in his life. Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, also arrived to offer condolences on behalf of the Khan family, who maintained a long-standing relationship with the Deols.

Dharmendra had recently been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital due to various health complications. While he was discharged, reports suggested that he was kept on a ventilator after experiencing severe breathing issues. Despite showing slight improvement, the veteran actor passed away on November 24. His last rites, conducted on the same day, were attended by several prominent stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Even in his late 80s, Dharmendra continued to charm audiences with his onscreen presence. He appeared in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, reminding fans of his evergreen appeal. His final performance will be seen posthumously in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis, co-starring Agastya Nanda, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

The prayer meeting stood as an emotional tribute to a man whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of cinema lovers.