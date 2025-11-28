Mahavatar Narsimha’s Big Win: Now Eligible For Oscars 2026 Best Animated Feature

Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as one of the most significant achievements in Indian animation, not only dominating the box office but also carving out a prestigious space on the global stage. After its remarkable theatrical run—where it amassed over ₹300 crore worldwide—the film has now crossed another historic milestone: it has officially qualified for the Best Animated Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released its list of films eligible for consideration in the animated feature category, featuring 35 titles from around the world. Among internationally acclaimed contenders such as Zootopia 2, Elio, Arco, In Your Dreams, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, India’s Mahavatar Narsimha stands tall as a milestone entry. Its inclusion itself is a testament to the growing artistic and technical prowess of India’s animation industry.

According to the Academy’s official statement, all listed films must meet qualifying theatrical release requirements and comply with established rules to advance in the voting process. Members of the Animation Branch vote to determine the five official nominees, and select Academy members outside the branch may opt in, provided they fulfill minimum viewing criteria. Notably, films entered in this category may also be eligible for other categories, including Best Picture, and animated features submitted as their nation’s official entry for International Feature Film may compete here as well.

Mahavatar Narsimha draws upon one of the most powerful narratives from Hindu mythology—the story of Prahlad and the divine emergence of Mahavatar Narsimha, the half-man, half-lion incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Blending spiritual depth with cutting-edge animation, the film showcases a visually rich retelling that has resonated with audiences across demographics. Its success also signifies a breakthrough moment for Indian mythological storytelling on a global cinematic platform.

Produced by Kleem Productions in collaboration with Hombale Films, the movie is more than an isolated triumph. It represents the foundation of an ambitious cinematic universe based on the ten avatars (Dashavatara) of Lord Vishnu, promising a series of interconnected mythological sagas in the years ahead.

As the world awaits the announcement of the five final Oscar nominees, Mahavatar Narsimha stands as a proud testament to India’s evolving creative landscape—one where myth, animation, and cinematic excellence meet on an international stage.