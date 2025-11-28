The moment Azad met Dharmendra: Aamir Khan shares adorable story

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol fondly known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood passed away on 24 November 2025 at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that spans more than six decades.

The beloved star had been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on 12 November after treatment for respiratory issues, and was recuperating at home when he died. As news of his passing spread, tributes flooded in from across the film fraternity. Celebrities described his departure as “the end of an era”.

Among those paying their respects was Aamir Khan, who recently shared a touching anecdote about his memories with Dharmendra while speaking on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India. According to news reports, Aamir recalled an occasion when he visited Dharmendra with his son, expressing how much it meant to introduce the younger generation to a living legend.

He described Dharmendra not only as a fine actor but “a great human being … a gentle giant” warm and kind to everyone, whether co-stars or ordinary people.

A powerhouse performer known for his versatility, Dharmendra earned a place in cinematic history with unforgettable performances in films such as Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and the cult classic Sholay among hundreds of others. Over his career, he appeared in over 300 films, skilfully balancing roles across genres from action and romance to comedy and drama His final on-screen appearance is slated in the war drama Ikkis, scheduled to release on 25 December 2025 making the film a poignant farewell to a legend More than his cinematic achievements, Dharmendra earned admiration for his humility, warmth and integrity off-screen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his demise as the end of an era and mourned the loss of “an iconic film personality” whose performances and charm deeply resonated with generations of Indians. As the nation mourns, Dharmendra’s enduring legacy in the form of his films, his warmth, and the memories he created will continue to live on.