Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Shuts Down Paparazzi Remark—Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt has been constantly grabbing headlines ever since her reality show stint. Whether it’s her growing social media presence, glamorous public appearances, or candid interactions with the paparazzi, the actress knows how to stay in the spotlight. Recently, one such paparazzi moment involving Farrhana sparked widespread discussion online.

The Laila Majnu actress was spotted exiting a venue dressed in a sultry black satin dress when a brief exchange with photographers turned awkward. In a video that has since gone viral, Farrhana appeared visibly upset after a comment made by one of the photographers seemingly crossed a line. Addressing the situation head-on, she called out the remark in a passive-aggressive tone, asking, “Abhi tum kuch bol rahe the, kya bol rahe the? Piya hai, kuch toh bol rahe the na?”

Clearly asserting her boundaries, Farrhana added, “Mere saamne yeh sab dobara nahi karna. Main tum logon se masti-mazaak mein pyaar karti hoon, lekin izzat doge toh izzat milegi.” Her statement left a brief silence among the photographers before she lightened the moment with a playful remark, asking if she should continue standing there since no one seemed to know what to say next.

The situation escalated momentarily when another photographer stepped in to defend the one whose comment had upset her, claiming it was meant as a joke and not intended seriously. Farrhana calmly responded that certain things don’t feel appropriate even when said in jest. The photographer then clarified that he hadn’t directed the comment at her, stating it was said to someone else. When Farrhana questioned who had made the remark, he replied it was directed at another photographer named Sonu. Farrhana reacted with a knowing smile and said, “I know,” before getting into her car and leaving the venue.

Interestingly, Farrhana didn’t appear to be in a bad mood throughout the evening. In another video from the same event, she was seen chatting cheerfully with the paparazzi. She shared that she was heading to her hometown, Kashmir, and even struck up a friendly conversation with one photographer, assuming he might also be from Kashmir. Her lighthearted disappointment was evident when he revealed he was actually from Uttar Pradesh.

The contrasting videos highlighted Farrhana Bhatt’s candid personality—warm and playful, yet firm when it comes to respect—earning mixed reactions and sparking conversations online.