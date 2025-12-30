Suga Is Back and He Brought His Cat: BTS Rapper’s Surprise Live Has Fans Crying

After nearly two years away from the spotlight, BTS rapper Suga made a surprise return that instantly sent the internet into chaos. On Sunday, without any warning or teaser, Suga went live on Weverse for the first time in 2025—and his first live broadcast since enlisting for military service. Fans were caught completely off guard, receiving nothing more than a sudden notification followed by a black screen that slowly revealed Suga’s calm presence.

Dressed in an all-black outfit and wearing glasses, Suga appeared as composed as ever. The moment reached peak chaos when he casually lifted a black cat into the frame and introduced him to viewers. The cat, named Tang—a playful nod to the word “Sugar”—immediately stole hearts and pushed fans into full meltdown mode. The simple, unexpected introduction was enough to flood social media with disbelief, tears, and excitement.

Unlike elaborate comeback streams, the live session was brief and understated, which somehow made it even more emotional. Speaking directly to viewers, Suga gently said, “Everyone, it’s cold, please take care of your health. In the near future, I’ll come back again.” For ARMYs who hadn’t seen him live since before his enlistment, the moment felt surreal and deeply personal.

The lack of warning meant fan reactions unfolded in real time across platforms. One viral clip showed a group of ARMYs inside a movie theatre when the notification popped up. Phones buzzed, screams erupted, and laughter filled the room as they realized Suga was live. The clip quickly spread online, with fans joking, “I’m glad we as a fandom didn’t overreact,” while others admitted they checked multiple times to confirm it wasn’t a dream. Many confessed the moment left them unexpectedly emotional.

Suga began his social service on September 22, 2023, and completed his mandatory duty in June this year. His return marks one of the final steps toward BTS’ long-awaited full reunion after more than two and a half years apart.

BTS’ enlistment chapter is now nearly complete. Jin enlisted first in December 2022 and was discharged in June last year, followed by J-Hope in October 2024. Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook completed their service just last week. Recently, J-Hope’s Seoul concert turned into an unofficial reunion, with all seven members—including Suga—present.

With this surprise live, Suga didn’t just return—he reminded ARMYs how powerful a quiet moment can be.