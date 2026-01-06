Deepika Padukone’s Bodyguard Steals the Spotlight With Emotional Birthday Post — Fans Are Touched!

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday on January 5, and while she received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike, one heartfelt wish stood out for its warmth and sincerity. Deepika’s longtime bodyguard, Jalaluddin Shaikh, took to Instagram to share a touching birthday message that quickly captured the internet’s attention.

The post featured a candid photograph of Deepika and Jalaluddin sharing a joyful moment. Dressed in a chic mini dress, Deepika looked effortlessly glamorous as she laughed freely, radiating warmth and ease. Standing beside her, Jalaluddin appeared proud and genuinely happy, reflecting the strong bond and mutual respect they share. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Wishing you many many more happy returns of the day. God bless you always.” The simplicity and sincerity of the message struck a chord with fans, who praised the unseen emotional connections behind celebrity lives.

To mark her birthday, Deepika also hosted an intimate pre-birthday gathering with her fans, where she engaged in a candid conversation about her life and career. During the chat, she opened up about her upcoming projects and addressed questions about her return to the romantic comedy genre—one of her most loved film spaces.

Responding to a fan who asked when audiences could see her in a rom-com again, Deepika said she hopes it happens very soon. She admitted that romantic comedies are among her favourite genres both as an actor and as an audience member. However, she also expressed concern about whether the current cinematic climate is receptive to such films, noting that audiences today may be seeking different kinds of stories. Still, she added that strong audience demand could help bring rom-coms back into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently made headlines due to rumours of a possible reunion with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s next project, reportedly inspired by the classic Chori Chori. On the work front, she is gearing up for the release of King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, along with an ensemble cast. She also has an upcoming sci-fi film directed by Atlee, where she will share screen space with Allu Arjun, making her future slate one of the most anticipated in Bollywood.