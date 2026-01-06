Deepika Padukone’s Birthday Surprise: ‘King’ Poster Or Fake News?

Deepika Padukone celebrated a major milestone on Monday as she rang in her 40th birthday, receiving an overwhelming wave of love and admiration from fans, colleagues, and friends across social media. As wishes poured in from every corner, the occasion quickly turned into a trending moment online, with many admirers hoping the birthday would come with a special surprise—perhaps an announcement of a new film or a first look from one of her highly anticipated upcoming projects.

Fueling that excitement, a post on X (formerly Twitter) began circulating rapidly, claiming that filmmaker Siddharth Anand had unveiled a brand-new poster of Deepika from his upcoming film King. The viral post read, “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting Deepika Padukone in #King – Siddharth Anand via IG (sic).” The image, which showed Deepika in a fierce avatar, looked convincing enough to pass as an official reveal, and fans quickly began sharing it widely, believing it to be a birthday surprise timed perfectly for the occasion.

The post spread at lightning speed, with many users praising Deepika’s commanding screen presence and expressing excitement about her role in King. Given her successful collaborations with Siddharth Anand in the past, including the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, the claim seemed plausible to many. However, the excitement was short-lived.

Upon closer scrutiny, it became clear that the viral poster was misleading. Siddharth Anand did not share any such image on his Instagram account or any of his official social media platforms. Further investigation revealed that the image used in the viral artwork had been lifted from Pathaan, Deepika’s previous film with Anand, and digitally altered. This strongly suggested that the poster was either AI-generated or manipulated by fans, rather than an authentic promotional reveal.

While the false alarm disappointed some fans, it did little to dampen the buzz around Deepika’s upcoming projects. The actress remains one of the busiest and most sought-after stars in Indian cinema, with several high-profile films lined up. Among them is King, which is already in production and marks yet another collaboration between Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan, and Siddharth Anand.

Deepika reportedly began shooting for King last year and had shared a thoughtful note at the time, reflecting on her long-standing professional relationship with Anand. She recalled that nearly 18 years ago, during the making of Om Shanti Om, Siddharth Anand taught her an important lesson—that the experience of making a film and the people you work with matter far more than the eventual success or failure of the project. According to Deepika, this philosophy has stayed with her throughout her career and has influenced every professional decision she has made since.

She also noted that this shared outlook is the reason she and Anand continue to collaborate, with King marking their sixth project together. Their creative partnership has delivered several memorable films over the years, strengthening audience expectations for what lies ahead.

In addition to King, Deepika is also attached to another major project that has generated significant anticipation. She is part of director Atlee’s next large-scale film starring Allu Arjun, which was officially announced last year. The project is expected to be mounted on a grand scale, bringing together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. However, it remains unclear whether Deepika has begun shooting for the film yet, as details about its schedule and storyline are being kept tightly under wraps.

Despite the circulation of a fake poster on her birthday, Deepika’s milestone celebration underscored her enduring star power and the excitement that surrounds every move she makes. Even an unofficial, fan-made image was enough to set social media abuzz, highlighting the level of anticipation audiences have for her future work.

As she steps into her 40s, Deepika Padukone continues to balance critical acclaim, box office success, and meaningful collaborations. With King already underway and more ambitious projects on the horizon, her birthday served not just as a celebration of the past, but as a reminder that some of the most exciting chapters of her career are still ahead.