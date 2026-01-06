Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Chemistry Is On Fire At Mumbai Event

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma made a stylish appearance together at the United in Triumph event held in Mumbai on Monday evening. Their public outing quickly grabbed attention, with several videos and photographs of the couple circulating widely across social media platforms.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Hardik and Mahieka were seen arriving hand in hand, walking together confidently before pausing to pose for the paparazzi. The couple appeared comfortable and happy in each other’s company, exchanging smiles and affectionate glances as cameras flashed around them. Their chemistry did not go unnoticed, with fans and onlookers closely observing every moment.

For the event, the duo opted for coordinated black outfits, subtly twinning in style. Mahieka Sharma wore an elegant black dress that complemented the formal tone of the evening, while Hardik Pandya chose a sharp black suit, maintaining a classic and polished look. Their coordinated fashion choices added to the buzz around their appearance and made them one of the most talked-about couples at the event.

Soon after the videos surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment sections with mixed reactions. Many fans were supportive and appreciative of the couple. One user commented, “You both look so good together… just perfect… class.” Another wrote, “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. They look happy together. God bless.” A different Instagram user remarked, “Aww, so cutely they are holding hands,” highlighting the affectionate moment captured on camera.

However, not all reactions were positive. Some users expressed criticism and skepticism. One comment read, “Just for some months… a man who doesn’t respect his son’s mother will never stick to any lady!!” Such remarks reflected the divided opinions among fans regarding Hardik’s personal life, which has often been under public scrutiny.

Hardik Pandya officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October last year, just weeks after rumours about their romance began circulating. Before the confirmation, the two were spotted together multiple times, including at the Mumbai airport, which further fuelled speculation. Around the same time, Hardik shared a series of photos featuring Mahieka on his Instagram Stories, making their relationship more visible to his followers.

Since then, the couple has been seen together on several occasions, including vacations, which they appeared to enjoy away from the public eye. Their recent appearance at the United in Triumph event marks one of their most prominent public outings together, reinforcing that they are comfortable being seen as a couple.

Before his relationship with Mahieka, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK-based singer Jasmin Walia. During that period, Jasmin was spotted multiple times in connection with Hardik’s matches. She was seen in the stadium while he was playing and was also noticed in the Mumbai Indians team bus following an IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. These sightings sparked widespread speculation about their relationship. However, reports later suggested that the two had parted ways, and fans observed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram, further hinting at a breakup.

Hardik Pandya’s personal life has remained in the spotlight ever since his separation from actor and model Natasha Stankovic. The two got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic in an intimate ceremony. The same year, they welcomed their son, Agastya, who was born on July 30, 2020. As a family, Hardik and Natasha often shared moments from their lives on social media, giving fans glimpses into their journey together.

In July last year, after months of speculation, Hardik and Natasha jointly announced their separation. In a statement, they shared, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.” The statement emphasized mutual respect and the well-being of their child as they moved forward separately.

Since the split, Hardik has focused on both his professional cricketing commitments and his personal life. His relationship with Mahieka Sharma appears to mark a new chapter, one that he seems comfortable sharing publicly. While opinions remain divided among fans, the couple continues to attract attention whenever they step out together.

As videos from the United in Triumph event continue to circulate online, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma remain a trending topic, with supporters cheering them on and critics voicing their concerns. For now, the couple appears unfazed, choosing to present a united and confident front as they navigate life in the public eye.