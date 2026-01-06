Agastya Nanda’s Film Witnesses Decline In Collections, Totals ₹21.50 Crore

Ikkis, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, continues its steady run at the box office, crossing the ₹21 crore mark within its first five days of release. The film, which stars Agastya Nanda in the role of war hero Arun Khetarpal, has drawn attention not only for its box office performance but also for its emotionally powerful subject and performances.

According to industry tracking website Sacnilk.com, Ikkis has collected ₹21.28 crore nett in India so far. The film opened on a strong note, earning ₹7 crore on its first day. However, like many films, it saw a dip on day two, collecting ₹3.5 crore. The collections picked up again over the weekend, with the film earning ₹4.65 crore on day three and ₹5 crore on day four. On day five—its first Monday—the film collected ₹1.13 crore nett in India, as per early estimates.

On Monday, Ikkis recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.19%, which is considered a modest but respectable figure for a weekday. While the weekday drop was expected after the weekend boost, trade analysts note that the film’s overall performance remains stable, especially considering its serious theme and non-commercial narrative style.

Ikkis marks a significant milestone in Agastya Nanda’s career. In the film, he portrays Arun Khetarpal, a young Indian Army officer who was martyred during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Arun was just 21 years old at the time of his death and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his exceptional bravery and sacrifice. He remains one of the youngest recipients of India’s highest military honour, a fact that adds immense emotional weight to the story.

A few days after the film’s release, Agastya shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his experience of portraying Arun Khetarpal. The actor posted the note through his sister Navya Naveli Nanda’s Instagram account on Monday. The post featured a photograph of Agastya standing beside director Sriram Raghavan in front of a tree, a quiet and reflective image that resonated with fans.

In his message, Agastya wrote, “This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you, Arun Khetarpal. Love, Agastya.” The post quickly gained attention, with fans and industry colleagues praising his performance and dedication to the role. Many viewers have highlighted the sincerity and restraint he brought to the character, noting that the role demanded emotional depth rather than dramatic flamboyance.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his distinctive storytelling and attention to detail, Ikkis takes a grounded and respectful approach to its subject. Instead of glorifying war, the film focuses on the courage, discipline, and inner resolve of a young soldier who chose duty over self-preservation. The screenplay has been co-written by Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti, ensuring a narrative that balances historical context with personal emotion.

The film is produced under Dinesh Vijan’s banner, Maddock Films, which has backed several content-driven projects over the years. With Ikkis, the production house continues its trend of supporting films that prioritise storytelling over formula-driven cinema.

In addition to Agastya Nanda, Ikkis boasts a strong ensemble cast. The film features the late Dharmendra in a significant role, making his presence particularly special for audiences. Other key performances come from Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat, each of whom adds depth to the narrative. Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance, in particular, has been widely appreciated for its intensity and authenticity.

Despite facing stiff competition at the box office, Ikkis has managed to carve out its own space, largely due to positive word of mouth and appreciation for its honest portrayal of a real-life hero. While it may not be a typical mass entertainer, the film’s steady collections suggest that audiences are connecting with its story and emotional core.

As Ikkis moves further into its theatrical run, its box office journey will depend heavily on weekday trends and continued audience support. For now, crossing the ₹21 crore mark in just five days stands as a solid achievement for a film rooted in history, sacrifice, and patriotism.