Boman Irani Opens Up About Working With Sanjay Dutt In Munna Bhai 3

Fans of the iconic Munna Bhai franchise were recently given a fresh reason to hope, thanks to comments made by actor Boman Irani. While there has been no official announcement regarding Munna Bhai 3, Boman’s words at a recent song launch event have reignited excitement and speculation about the much-awaited third installment of the beloved series.

During the event, Boman Irani, who memorably played Dr. J. C. Asthana—better known as “Dr. Asthana” or “Circuit ke dushman” in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.—was asked about the future of the franchise. Rather than confirming or denying anything outright, the veteran actor chose a hopeful and philosophical tone. “I truly believe that when the time is right and the story is right, Munna Bhai 3 will happen,” he said, carefully avoiding any formal declaration. His words immediately caught the attention of fans and media alike, who have been waiting for years to hear any concrete update.

Boman went on to share that his belief in the project is deeply personal. “I have manifested it in my heart, and I’m hopeful that someday it will come together,” he added, suggesting that while discussions may not be active at the moment, the idea of a third film still lives on among those closely associated with the franchise. Ending his statement on a light-hearted note, he smiled and said, “Aap log bhi Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) ko par pressure dalo,” urging fans to nudge the filmmaker responsible for bringing the Munna Bhai universe to life.

The Munna Bhai films, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, hold a special place in Indian cinema. The first film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., released in 2003, starred Sanjay Dutt as the lovable gangster Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as his loyal sidekick Circuit. With its blend of humour, emotion, and social commentary, the film became a massive success and is still regarded as one of Bollywood’s most heartwarming comedies. Its message of empathy, compassion, and humanity resonated deeply with audiences across generations.

The sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, released in 2006, took the franchise to another level. Introducing the concept of “Gandhigiri,” the film cleverly used Mahatma Gandhi’s principles to address modern-day problems. It not only performed exceptionally well at the box office but also influenced public discourse, inspiring people to adopt peaceful and ethical ways of resolving conflicts. Once again, Boman Irani’s character played a key role, and his performance was widely appreciated.

Given the cultural impact of the first two films, expectations for Munna Bhai 3 have always been sky-high. Over the years, there have been several rumours about possible scripts, story ideas, and even working titles, but none have materialised into an official announcement. Both Rajkumar Hirani and the lead actors have consistently maintained that they do not want to make a third film unless the story truly lives up to the legacy of the earlier installments.

While there is still no confirmation about Munna Bhai 3, Boman’s words serve as a reminder that the door is not closed. As long as the makers believe in protecting the soul of the franchise, fans may have to wait—but with hope intact. Until then, audiences continue to revisit the earlier films, quoting dialogues, sharing clips, and holding on to the belief that one day, Munna and Circuit will return to the big screen with yet another story filled with laughter, heart, and humanity.