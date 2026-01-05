‘Nache Nache’ Returns with The RajaSaab; the ‘Rebel Star’ Wasn’t Around for the Rebellion

The launch of The RajaSaab’s latest song, Nache Nache, was clearly designed to tap into nostalgia, rebellion, and generational recall. The trailer sets the tone unambiguously—“a song that ruled its time and stayed with generations, coming again in 2026 with renewed rebellion vibe.”

Originally composed by the late Bappi Lahiri, Nache Nache carries the unmistakable DNA of an era when rhythm, attitude, and flamboyance defined popular music. Its relaunch was positioned not merely as a song unveiling, but as a cultural callback—an attempt to bridge memory with contemporary swagger.

The day, however, didn’t begin smoothly. A media call scheduled for 11:30 am eventually saw proceedings begin over two hours later. While delays are hardly unusual in film promotions, the prolonged wait was noted across media circles and quietly shaped the atmosphere around what was meant to be a tightly curated musical moment.

Once the event got underway, the focus shifted to familiar names. As per the official PR communication, director Maruthi, actors Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and producer T. G. Vishwa Prasad were present.

What came as a pleasant and unexpected addition was the presence of Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab—names not mentioned on the invite but warmly received. Their appearance added gravitas and underscored the ensemble nature of the film.

Yet, even amid the music, nostalgia, and performances, one absence quietly became the afternoon’s most persistent talking point.

Where was Prabhas?

And, equally notably, where was Sanjay Dutt?

These are not incidental presences in The RajaSaab. Prabhas is not only the film’s central pillar but also the face most prominently associated with Nache Nache itself. Over the years, he has earned the moniker ‘Rebel Star’—a tag that reflects both his screen persona and his pan-India mass connect. The new incarnation of Nache Nache visually and tonally leans into that very idea of rebellion, with Prabhas anchoring its appeal in promotional material.

Ironically, at the event celebrating this “renewed rebellion vibe,” the Rebel Star himself was conspicuously absent. Sanjay Dutt, another major draw with strong cross-market resonance, was also missing. No explanation was offered on stage, nor was any clarification issued through official channels.

From a reporting standpoint, assigning reasons would be speculative—and therefore unfair. What can be stated, however, is that their absence did not go unnoticed. In an industry where presence often signals positioning and priority, the optics created an unintended irony that became part of the post-event conversation.

The launch did achieve its immediate objective—reintroducing Nache Nache to a new generation while banking on Bappi Lahiri’s enduring musical legacy. The song danced, the nostalgia worked, and the rebellion vibe landed.

But when the RajaSaab wasn’t present at his own song launch, the absence spoke just as loudly as the music.