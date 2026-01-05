Lizzo Flaunts Curves in White Bikini and Pucci Fit in First Post of 2026

Lizzo is welcoming 2026 with confidence, color, and unapologetic self-expression. The singer-rapper kicked off the new year by sharing a striking bikini post on Instagram, instantly turning heads and setting the tone for what promises to be another fearless chapter in her journey.

On Friday, January 2, Lizzo posted two stunning photos showcasing her curves in a classic white bikini. In the first image, she kept the look minimal yet powerful, styling the swimsuit with statement rings and a bold blue manicure. The bikini appeared to be from her own shapewear and apparel brand, Yitty, reinforcing her ongoing mission to celebrate bodies of all shapes and sizes.

In the second photo, Lizzo took the look to the next level with bold layering and vibrant fashion. She paired the white bikini with a psychedelic-inspired boatneck bodysuit from luxury brand Pucci. The colorful piece featured swirling shades of blue, purple, and green, which she accessorized with statement earrings and white, vintage-style sunglasses. The result was a playful yet polished ensemble that blended high fashion with Lizzo’s signature flair.

Captioning the post, Lizzo wrote, “YITTY & a Pucci fit… nastyyyyy,” while her track DITTO played in the background. The post quickly gained traction, drawing praise from fans and celebrities alike. Paris Hilton, SZA, Chlöe Bailey, Erykah Badu, and several others flooded the comments section with love, applauding Lizzo’s confidence, style, and authenticity.

The bikini moment comes just weeks after Lizzo addressed a viral joke made about her body that circulated online. Clapping back at body-shaming trolls, the artist reminded followers that bodies are personal and not meant for public judgment. “Bodies are not FOR them; it’s for you,” she wrote, making her stance on self-ownership crystal clear.

Lizzo has long been open about her evolving relationship with her body and health. Over the years, she has faced scrutiny for both weight gain and weight loss, yet has consistently spoken candidly about her physical transformation. Recently, online speculation suggested she may have used Ozempic or similar GLP-1 medications.

The singer firmly denied those claims, explaining in a now-deleted Instagram post the dedication behind her journey. She detailed her routine, which includes working out three times a week, daily sauna sessions, cardio, dietary changes, and working with a chef to maintain a calorie deficit.

Through honesty, bold fashion choices, and unwavering self-confidence, Lizzo continues to challenge beauty standards and inspire fans to embrace their bodies on their own terms.