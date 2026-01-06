Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Seek Blessings At Maa Baglamukhi Temple Amidst Dhurandhar’s Box Office Triumph

Actor Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar recently took a meaningful break from their demanding professional lives to embark on a spiritual journey to the ancient Maa Baglamukhi temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Nestled amid the serene Himalayan landscape, the revered shrine offered the couple a moment of peace, reflection, and devotion as they sought divine blessings together.

The visit came to light after photographs from the temple were shared on the official Instagram handle of the Maa Baglamukhi Mandir. The images quickly caught the attention of fans, offering a rare glimpse into the couple’s quiet spiritual moment. In the photograph, Yami and Aditya are seen standing outside the sacred temple premises, smiling gently as they pose side by side. Their calm expressions and composed presence reflected the tranquil atmosphere of the holy site.

Both Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were draped in bright yellow scarves, a colour deeply associated with Goddess Baglamukhi. Yellow holds special significance in the worship of the goddess, symbolising power, protection, and divine energy. The temple’s official Instagram page accompanied the photo with a heartfelt caption that read, “Ancient temple of Maa (Mother) Baglamukhi Devi (Goddess), Trust Bankhandi, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar came to pray at the temple with his wife Yami Gautam as always. We pray to Maa Baglamukhi that may her divine blessings always be on all devotees.”

Maa Baglamukhi is one of the ten Mahavidyas in Hindu tradition and is revered as a powerful deity capable of removing obstacles, silencing negativity, and offering protection to her devotees. She is often worshipped by those seeking strength, victory over adversities, and spiritual clarity. The Baglamukhi temple in Kangra is considered especially significant, drawing pilgrims from across the country who come in search of divine intervention and inner peace.

During the visit, Yami Gautam opted for understated and practical winter attire, blending elegance with simplicity. She wore a black jacket layered with a red shawl, completing her look with the traditional yellow scarf. Her choice reflected both respect for the religious setting and comfort for the chilly weather. Aditya Dhar complemented her appearance with a beige jacket paired with a green waistcoat, also wearing the symbolic yellow scarf. Their modest and respectful clothing underscored the solemnity of the occasion and their reverence for the sacred space.

The couple’s spiritual visit comes at a time when both Yami and Aditya are enjoying remarkable professional success. Yami Gautam was recently seen in Suparn S. Varma’s courtroom drama Haq, which released in November 2025. The film garnered attention for its gripping storyline inspired by a landmark legal case and featured a strong ensemble cast. Yami’s performance was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and restraint, further cementing her reputation as a versatile and dependable actor.

On the other hand, Aditya Dhar had an exceptional year at the box office with his espionage thriller Dhurandhar. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film emerged as one of the biggest cinematic successes of 2025, reportedly crossing the ₹1,200 crore mark globally. The film’s scale, storytelling, and execution were praised by audiences and critics alike, establishing Dhar as one of the most influential filmmakers in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Despite their packed schedules and professional commitments, Yami and Aditya’s visit to the Maa Baglamukhi temple highlighted their grounded approach to life and enduring faith. Their decision to seek spiritual solace amid career highs resonated with fans, who admired the couple for prioritising inner balance and devotion.

Yami and Aditya, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, have often been known for keeping their personal lives private. However, moments like these offer a glimpse into the values they share as a couple—faith, humility, and gratitude. Their temple visit not only reflected their belief system but also served as a reminder of the importance of pausing and reconnecting with one’s spiritual roots, even amid success and recognition.

As the photographs continue to circulate online, fans have showered the couple with warm wishes, praising their simplicity and devotion. The visit to the ancient temple in Kangra stands as a quiet yet powerful reminder that beyond the glamour of the film industry, moments of faith and reflection remain deeply meaningful for many.