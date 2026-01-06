Krrish 4 Villain Rumours Busted! Rakesh Roshan Breaks Silence on Rajat Bedi Casting

Back in October 2025, social media was flooded with speculation suggesting that actor Rajat Bedi had been roped in to play the antagonist in Krrish 4. The rumours gained traction online following Bedi’s return to the screen with The B***ds of Bollywood (2025), prompting fans to believe he might be making a major comeback as the villain in India’s biggest superhero franchise. However, despite widespread chatter, no official confirmation ever emerged from the film’s makers.

Now, the rumours have finally been put to rest. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has categorically denied Rajat Bedi’s involvement in Krrish 4. Addressing the speculation in a conversation with HT City, Roshan dismissed the claims outright, stating, “The news of Rajat Bedi acting in Krrish 4 is all false. There is no truth to any rumours.” His statement brings clarity after months of online assumptions and fan theories.

Interestingly, Rajat Bedi does share a professional history with the Roshan family. He previously appeared in a grey-shaded role in Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), the film that laid the foundation for the Krrish universe. That past collaboration, however, has no connection to the casting decisions for the upcoming instalment, as Rakesh Roshan made clear.

Krrish 4 is a particularly significant project for the franchise, as it will mark Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director. While Rakesh Roshan directed the earlier films in the series, the baton is now being passed to his son. Announcing this milestone earlier in March 2025, Rakesh Roshan shared an emotional Instagram post celebrating Hrithik’s journey from actor to filmmaker. He wrote, “Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director… to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4.”

Currently in the pre-production stage, Krrish 4 is expected to go on floors in early 2026. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the cast remains tightly under wraps. The makers have urged fans to treat all casting rumours—especially those about villains and new characters—with caution until official announcements are made.