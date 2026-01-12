Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her Marriage Preferences: ‘A Certain Way of Being

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are once again making headlines — but this time, it’s not for romance. Just days after Tara’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon set social media buzzing, reports now claim that the actress and Veer have quietly ended their relationship.

According to a Filmfare report, the couple has “quietly called it quits,” bringing an unexpected end to a romance that had only recently stepped into the public eye. While neither Tara nor Veer has officially commented on the rumours, the timing of the alleged breakup has raised eyebrows across fan circles and entertainment portals alike.

As news of their reported split spreads online, an old interview of Tara has resurfaced — offering a glimpse into the kind of partner she truly desires. During an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, Tara spoke candidly about relationships, marriage, and her personal values. When asked if she would consider marrying a foreigner, Tara was quick to respond that she prefers someone rooted in Indian culture.

“I don’t think so because I’m very desi,” she said. “I need that desipana — the chilled-out way of life, whether it’s food, family, or just how we are. I enjoy that. I need simplicity, and I need comfort.”

She went on to explain that beyond cultural connection, emotional maturity is non-negotiable for her. Tara emphasized the importance of self-awareness in a partner, saying, “I need the person to know who they are. If you know who you are, everything else falls into place. Self-awareness, self-worth, and having a sense of self are very important.”

She further added that understanding one’s beliefs and boundaries plays a key role in building a strong relationship. “Knowing who you are in essence, what you stand for, what you don’t stand for, what you will never stand for — all these things are so important,” Tara said.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025, with romance rumours surfacing after the two were spotted spending private time together. Their relationship gained further attention in March when they appeared as showstoppers at a fashion event, fueling speculation. Later, they seemingly confirmed their romance by making a joint appearance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

However, recent developments suggest the fairy tale may have ended sooner than expected. While the exact reason for their alleged breakup remains unknown, the reports come shortly after Tara faced intense online scrutiny for her interaction with AP Dhillon during his Mumbai concert — a moment that went massively viral.

For now, fans await official confirmation. But whether single or in love, Tara’s words make one thing clear — she knows exactly what she wants in a partner.