Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare Drops Cryptic Wedding Post

Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare has sent social media into overdrive after sharing a picture that strongly hints he may have tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. On January 12, Shiv posted a photograph on Instagram that looked straight out of a traditional Marathi wedding — and fans haven’t stopped speculating since.

In the picture, Shiv is seen dressed as a groom, radiating happiness as he poses beside a mystery woman whose face remains hidden from the camera. Adding fuel to the rumours, he captioned the post simply: “Finally ♥️✨.” The cryptic message, combined with the wedding-style attire, instantly sparked chatter that the reality TV star may have secretly gotten married.

The reactions from his friends and colleagues only intensified the buzz. Comedian Bharti Singh commented, “Ye kab hua bhai 😍 Congratulations 🥂,” while Poonam Pandey dropped a quick “Congratulations.” Jayanti Wadhdhare expressed shock with a “Whatttt,” and several others including Mahhi Vij, Ridhima Tiwari, and Akanksha Puri also congratulated Shiv — leaving fans even more convinced that wedding bells have indeed rung.

Shiv Thakare’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of inspirational. Hailing from a modest town in Maharashtra, he rose to fame through reality shows, first gaining recognition on Roadies before winning Bigg Boss Marathi. His popularity soared further after appearing on Bigg Boss Hindi, where his grounded nature and strong values won hearts across the country. He has since showcased his versatility in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, cementing his place as a fan favourite.

Despite being constantly in the public eye, Shiv has always maintained a guarded approach toward his personal life. In a recent interview, he revealed that he prefers keeping relationships private. “Kuch cheezein private rakhni mujhe bahut pasand hai. Baaki aap decide kar lo, par main khush hoon,” he said. He added that even if he forms a genuine bond with someone, he would still choose to keep it away from the spotlight.

Interestingly, Shiv was recently seen in the music video Rajj Rajj Nachan, a vibrant dance track set against the backdrop of a pre-wedding celebration. Starring opposite Rashami Desai, Shiv impressed fans with his electrifying moves — making his latest wedding-style post feel even more intriguing.

Whether it’s a real wedding or a playful tease, one thing is clear: Shiv Thakare has successfully left fans guessing — and eagerly waiting for answers.