Shikhar Dhawan Gets Engaged! Inside His Dreamy Proposal to Sophie Shine

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has officially taken his relationship with Irish beauty Sophie Shine to the next level. After more than a year of dating and openly sharing their love on social media, the couple has now announced their engagement — and fans can’t stop swooning over the romantic reveal.

On January 12, 2026, Shikhar and Sophie made the happy announcement through a collaborative Instagram post. The photo featured their hands entwined, proudly displaying a stunning diamond engagement ring on Sophie’s finger. What truly stole hearts, however, was the dreamy proposal setup in the background — a giant heart crafted with red roses, glowing candles, and warm lights, creating the perfect setting for what they called the “beginning of forever.”

In their caption, the couple wrote, “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. Shikhar & Sophie.” The heartfelt message instantly drew congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.

Shikhar and Sophie have never shied away from expressing their affection publicly. From travel diaries to cosy dinner pictures, their social media timelines have often given fans a glimpse into their growing bond. Now, with this engagement announcement, the couple has confirmed they’re ready to start a new chapter together.

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest wedding bells are not far away. According to earlier buzz, the duo is expected to tie the knot in February 2026. An industry insider revealed that the wedding may take place in the third week of the month, possibly in Delhi NCR. If reports are true, a star-studded celebration could be on the cards, with friends from the sports and entertainment worlds expected to attend.

Beyond romance, the couple also share a purpose-driven connection. Sophie is actively involved in the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the former cricketer’s NGO, and the two reportedly work closely together on philanthropic initiatives.

Meanwhile, the engagement news arrives amid a season of celebrity weddings. Actress Nupur Sanon recently married singer Stebin Ben in a grand ceremony, while fans are also eagerly awaiting the much-rumoured wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, reportedly set for late February 2026.

For now, though, all eyes remain on Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine — a couple whose love story has officially turned into a forever promise. 💍✨