Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Wanting Emma Stone’s Role in Easy A

Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to hide her feelings, and this time, she did it with humor, honesty, and a lot of love for her best friend Emma Stone. In a recent conversation, Lawrence admitted that she desperately wanted Emma’s role in Easy A, calling herself “nuts” for the film and joking that she absolutely should have gotten it.

“I was obsessed with Easy A. I should have gotten it,” Jennifer said, half serious and half laughing. She even joked that it would have been “great, way better,” before quickly turning the moment into a playful roast rather than real bitterness. The confession did not come from resentment, but from the kind of competitive admiration that only exists between close friends.

Jennifer went on to share a hilarious story from a group chat they were both part of at the time. When Emma got nominated for a SAG Award and Jennifer did not, the chat was flooded with congratulations for Emma. Jennifer, meanwhile, reacted in the only way she knew how. A sad face. Every single time Emma tried to speak, Jennifer would respond with disappointment, jokingly asking why no one was apologizing to her.

“She’s been beating me for decades,” Jennifer joked, before immediately adding that it was an honor. The comment perfectly summed up their dynamic. Competitive, self aware, and deeply supportive underneath all the sarcasm.

The two actresses have long been considered one of Hollywood’s most genuine friendships. Both rose to fame around the same time, both earned critical acclaim early in their careers, and both went on to win Oscars. While fans often compare their careers, Jennifer made it clear that her “jealousy” is rooted in respect and admiration.

Emma Stone’s performance in Easy A became a defining moment for her career, turning her into a leading actress almost overnight. Jennifer Lawrence, meanwhile, found her own breakout soon after with Winter’s Bone and later The Hunger Games. Their paths may have differed, but their bond clearly remained strong.

What makes Jennifer’s comments land so well is the absence of bitterness. She openly acknowledges losing out on roles, celebrates Emma’s success, and still allows herself to laugh about it years later. It is not about rivalry. It is about two artists who pushed each other to be better.

In true Jennifer Lawrence fashion, the moment ended with praise. Emma Stone may have “beaten” her for years, but Jennifer made it clear she sees that as something to be proud of, not resentful. In an industry often driven by competition, their friendship feels refreshingly real.