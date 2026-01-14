Drishyam 3 Gets Official Release Date — Mohanlal Returns and the Past Refuses to Stay Buried

Mohanlal fans have a major reason to celebrate as Drishyam 3 has officially completed filming and now has a confirmed release date. The makers announced that the much-awaited third instalment of the blockbuster crime drama franchise will hit theatres worldwide on April 2, 2026, perfectly timed with Maundy Thursday. The announcement instantly sent excitement levels soaring among audiences who have been eagerly waiting to see what happens next in Georgekutty’s gripping story.

Mohanlal himself shared the update on social media, confirming the release date with a striking new poster. The makers captioned the post, “Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026.” Along with the announcement, a brief animated teaser was unveiled. While it reveals almost no plot details, it cleverly revisits elements from the first film, hinting that long-buried secrets may soon resurface. Adding to the mystery, the film’s official tagline reads: “The Past Never Stays Silent.”

Director Jeethu Joseph, who has helmed the franchise since its beginning, earlier revealed that Drishyam 3 would arrive six months before the Hindi remake of the third part. Addressing the immense expectations surrounding the series, he shared that Drishyam has deeply influenced audiences over the years. He urged viewers to watch the new film without preconceived notions, promising a story that will keep them guessing once again.

The Drishyam franchise began with the story of Georgekutty, a simple middle-class man living a quiet life with his wife and daughters. Their world turns upside down when the son of police officer IG Geetha Prabhakar goes missing under mysterious circumstances. With suspicion falling on Georgekutty and mounting evidence against him, the film explored how an ordinary man goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family. The 2021 sequel expanded the narrative further, introducing new layers to the investigation and consequences of the past.

Now, Drishyam 3 is expected to explore yet another gripping chapter in the family’s life, with secrets and consequences continuing to unfold. Alongside Mohanlal, the third film will see Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopi, Siddique, and others returning to reprise their roles, strengthening the continuity of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also preparing for his next project tentatively titled L365, a cop action-comedy directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film reportedly features Meera Jasmine as the female lead.

With its confirmed release date, cryptic teaser, and promise of another thrilling chapter, Drishyam 3 is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026.