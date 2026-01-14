AA23 Is Official! Allu Arjun Joins Hands With Lokesh Kanagaraj

South Indian cinema is set for another major spectacle as superstar Allu Arjun officially announced his 23rd film, tentatively titled AA23. The much-anticipated project will see him collaborating for the first time with blockbuster filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, instantly making the film one of the most talked-about upcoming releases in Indian cinema.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the announcement on social media, expressing his excitement about the collaboration. In his post, he wrote that he felt blessed to be working with Allu Arjun and looked forward to beginning the journey together. He also confirmed that music sensation Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s soundtrack, marking another reunion between Lokesh and Anirudh after their successful previous projects. The announcement teaser, shared alongside the post, quickly went viral, sending fans into a frenzy.

Allu Arjun also took to social media to share his excitement. In a stylish message, he confirmed the project and expressed enthusiasm about teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, whom he referred to as a maverick filmmaker. He also shared his happiness about collaborating with Anirudh, hinting that the project is locked in and ready to go on floors soon. According to reports, filming for AA23 will begin later this year.

The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa franchise. Their return as producers adds further weight to the project, given their track record of delivering massive box-office hits. With a power-packed combination of Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Anirudh Ravichander, expectations are already sky-high for this upcoming entertainer.

I SAY 23

Goin on a spree

Low-Key G

Locked in mentally

That’s a guarantee !



Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @Dir_Lokesh garu 🔥



& at last with brother @anirudhofficial ❤️‍🔥



Can’t wait for this one 🖤 pic.twitter.com/VtiCO5YsTs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 14, 2026

Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released in December 2024 and shattered box-office records. While the first Pushpa film earned around ₹350 crore worldwide, the sequel went on to collect an astonishing ₹1871 crore globally, establishing Allu Arjun as a pan-India superstar and one of the most bankable actors in the country.

Meanwhile, director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently helmed Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. The film also performed impressively at the box office, grossing over ₹518 crore worldwide and reinforcing Lokesh’s reputation as a filmmaker who consistently delivers high-octane commercial hits.

With filming scheduled to begin soon, AA23 is already being positioned as a grand pan-India spectacle that could redefine action cinema once again. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates, including casting announcements and storyline hints.

One thing is certain — when Allu Arjun’s mass appeal meets Lokesh Kanagaraj’s explosive storytelling and Anirudh’s chart-topping music, the result is bound to be a cinematic storm waiting to hit theatres.