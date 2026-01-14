Hardik Pandya Spotted With Mahieka Sharma Again — Twinning in White!

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again sent social media into a frenzy after being spotted with rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma during a recent outing. The duo were captured by paparazzi as they arrived together at a venue, instantly drawing attention from fans gathered outside. A video that quickly surfaced online showed Hardik and Mahieka walking in together, keeping a low profile but appearing unmistakably close.

What truly caught fans’ attention, however, was their coordinated fashion choice. Both were dressed in white, a subtle twinning moment that sparked a fresh wave of relationship speculation across social media platforms. In the clip, Hardik was also seen warmly interacting with fans and clicking selfies, while Mahieka stayed close by, further fueling curiosity about their bond.

Mahieka Sharma has steadily carved a space for herself in the fashion and advertising world. She has appeared in campaigns for well-known brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Her rising presence in the Indian fashion industry includes collaborations and runway appearances with celebrated designers like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal. Her growing public profile, paired with repeated sightings alongside Hardik, has kept fans invested in the rumored relationship.

Speculation around the pair intensified after a carousel of images went viral on Reddit, showing Hardik and Mahieka together at multiple locations over different occasions. One particular photo caught attention when users noticed Hardik’s jersey number 33 visible in the frame. Screenshots of the two following each other on Instagram also circulated in the same discussion thread, adding more fuel to the gossip.

Earlier, fans had pointed out that both Hardik and Mahieka had posted Instagram Stories wearing what appeared to be identical bathrobes, although shared separately. Mahieka was also spotted at the India–Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, cheering for Team India — another moment that didn’t go unnoticed by cricket and celebrity watchers.

The renewed buzz around Hardik’s personal life follows his separation from Natasa Stankovic. The former couple, who married in 2020 during the pandemic, announced their split in July last year after months of speculation.

While neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially addressed the dating rumors, their recurring public appearances continue to keep fans intrigued. For now, the duo remain silent — but every new sighting adds another page to a story the internet can’t stop watching.