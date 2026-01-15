Priyanka Chopra’s Photo Shoot Turns Into A Cute Family Moment With Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Chopra

Singer Nick Jonas recently gave fans a warm peek into his family vacation with wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared a series of candid photographs that captured moments of relaxation, celebration, and togetherness during their getaway to Turks and Caicos.

The first image in the carousel instantly caught attention for its tender family moment. Nick, Priyanka, and little Malti were seen enjoying time together in a swimming pool. Nick clicked a cheerful selfie as Priyanka wrapped her arms around him, while Malti floated beside them on a tube, resting her tiny hand on her father’s shoulder. The image radiated warmth and summed up the joy of the family’s vacation.

In another photograph, Nick turned photographer as he clicked Priyanka posing in the pool. The actress struck a relaxed pose while Malti sat patiently on Nick’s lap, quietly watching her mother. The moment highlighted the couple’s easygoing parenting style and the close bond they share with their daughter.

Nick also included a photo of himself relaxing with a friend, showcasing the laid-back mood of the holiday. Adding to the celebratory vibe was a picture of a plate holding a half-finished cake with a number four candle placed beside it. The detail was a subtle nod to Malti’s upcoming birthday. The couple’s daughter is set to turn four on January 15, making the vacation even more special for the family.

Photography being one of Nick’s passions, he also shared several images clicked with his camera, offering scenic glimpses and artistic shots from the trip. Alongside these were food moments, including a picture of burgers that the group clearly enjoyed during their stay. These small details added a relatable charm to the otherwise glamorous vacation.

Injecting some humor into the post, Nick shared a photo of himself making a playful facial expression and paired it with the popular side-eyeing Chloe meme. He also posted a serene image of himself sitting outdoors, soaking in the beauty of the surroundings.

Captioning the post, Nick wrote, “Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay.” The post was quickly met with love from fans and celebrities alike, who flooded the comments section with heart emojis and warm messages.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018 in a grand wedding held in Rajasthan. Their celebrations included a traditional Christian ceremony followed by a Hindu wedding, reflecting both their cultural backgrounds. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, a moment that marked a new chapter in their lives.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra continues to have an exciting lineup of projects. She is set to make her Telugu film debut in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated for a Sankranti 2027 release and has already generated significant buzz. Priyanka also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline.

Additionally, she will be seen in The Bluff, where she stars alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State, sharing screen space with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Power Ballad, in which he stars alongside Paul Rudd. Directed by John Carney, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5 this year. With thriving careers and cherished family moments, Nick and Priyanka continue to balance stardom and parenthood with grace.