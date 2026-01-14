Priyanka Chopra and Lisa’s Playful Pouts and Mirror Selfies at Golden Globes

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards delivered one of the most unforgettable pop-culture crossovers of the year when Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa took the stage together as presenters in Beverly Hills. Representing two of the world’s most influential entertainment industries — Bollywood-Hollywood stardom and K-pop global dominance — the duo instantly became a highlight of the evening.

Even before announcing the winner for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, the pair received roaring applause from the audience, reflecting their immense worldwide fan following. Their presence alone created buzz inside the venue, but it was the behind-the-scenes moments that truly set social media on fire.

Shortly after the ceremony, Priyanka delighted fans by sharing candid photos and videos with Lisa on social media. In one now-viral image, the two stars were seen walking hand-in-hand onto the Golden Globes stage, smiling brightly as the crowd cheered. The snapshot captured a powerful moment of unity between two global icons, quickly spreading across fan pages and entertainment platforms. Additional backstage clips showed them laughing, chatting, and enjoying lighthearted moments between segments, revealing an effortless friendship that charmed fans worldwide.

The fun didn’t stop there. In another series of photos, Priyanka and Lisa posed playfully in front of mirrors, striking pouts and glamorous selfie shots. Their relaxed energy backstage provided a refreshing contrast to their elegant, polished presence on stage, further fueling fan excitement and admiration.

Comedian Nikki Glaser introduced the duo with a witty line that earned instant laughs: “One was in The White Lotus, and one wed the white Nick Jonas.” The joke perfectly set the playful tone as Priyanka and Lisa stepped into the spotlight.

While Priyanka has previous Golden Globes experience, having presented at the ceremony in 2017, this year marked a special milestone for Lisa. The BLACKPINK star recently made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus 2025 season, receiving praise for her smooth transition from music sensation to rising actress. On stage, Priyanka expressed gratitude for presenting such a prestigious category, while Lisa acknowledged the impressive list of nominees, including Sterling K. Brown, Diego Luna, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, and Adam Scott.

As photos and clips from the night continue to trend online, fans are celebrating this moment as more than just an awards-show appearance — it’s a symbol of global pop culture unity. The Golden Globes once again proved it’s not just about awards, but about creating star moments the world won’t forget.