Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK’s Lisa Set the Golden Globes Stage on Fire As They Present An Award

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again showcased her global star power at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, not only dazzling on the red carpet but also commanding attention on stage. On Monday morning (IST), the actor appeared as a presenter alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa, creating a memorable moment that perfectly blended Hollywood glamour with K-pop stardom.

The duo took the stage to present the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Drama. Priyanka opened the segment with elegance, saying, “We are honoured to present the award for the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama.” Lisa followed with equal poise, adding, “The nominees in this category have taken us on a journey with their performances this year.”

The pair continued with playful banter that quickly became a highlight of the night. “Some had us flying across the solar system with rebels,” Priyanka joked, referencing popular sci-fi narratives, while Lisa chimed in, “Others took us to magical faraway lands.” Before unveiling the nominees, Priyanka amped up the excitement with an enthusiastic, “Go Stealers!” sending the audience into cheers.

The nominees included Sterling K. Brown for Paradise, Diego Luna for Andor, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Mark Ruffalo for Task, Adam Scott for Severance, and Noah Wyle for The Pitt. Ultimately, Noah Wyle took home the Golden Globe, receiving applause from peers and fans alike.

Beyond the award stage, Priyanka also used the Golden Globes platform to tease her highly anticipated upcoming project, The Bluff. Walking the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas, she spoke to the Associated Press about the film, revealing exciting details.

“This one comes out on February 25 on Prime, but it’s my first project as a producer here, so it’s very special,” she shared. Priyanka added that the film allows her to explore a rarely seen role for women on screen. “I get to play a character that’s not very common for women — a female pirate. Many of them actually existed in the 1800s. We’re going with a rated ‘R’. It’s going to be a bloody movie, and it’s going to be fun,” she said, instantly sparking buzz among fans.

With her confident stage presence, viral on-stage moments with Lisa, and an exciting new project on the horizon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again proved why she remains a true global powerhouse — effortlessly bridging cultures, industries, and audiences worldwide.