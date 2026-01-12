Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Steals the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet — Baby Bump Debut Goes Viral

Mom-to-be Hailee Steinfeld delivered one of the most unforgettable red-carpet moments at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. The actress and singer marked her first major public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, and her radiant presence instantly became one of the most talked-about highlights of Golden Globes 2026.

Hailee revealed in December that she and her husband, NFL quarterback Josh Allen, are expecting their first child. However, the couple did not attend the ceremony together. Allen was away in New York, leading the Buffalo Bills in a professional commitment at Highmark Stadium. Despite walking the red carpet solo, Hailee exuded confidence, grace, and undeniable star power.

For the prestigious evening, Hailee chose a soft baby-pink, long-sleeved gown adorned with shimmering silver embellishments that sparkled under the camera flashes. The elegant dress hugged her figure beautifully, highlighting her growing baby bump, and featured a subtle flowing train at the back. Wearing her hair loose and natural, Hailee posed confidently for photographers, gently resting her hand on her belly — a tender gesture that melted hearts and quickly went viral online. Her glowing smile and poised presence made her appearance one of the defining fashion and emotional moments of the night.

Hailee’s pregnancy announcement last month had already captured public attention for its intimate and personal touch. She revealed the news through her Substack newsletter, where she shared 29 favourite moments from her past year. At the end of the post, she surprised fans with a short video showing her baby bump. In the clip, she wore a sweater with the word “mother” printed on it, while Josh Allen lovingly kissed her belly as the couple stood together in the snow. She later posted the same video on Instagram with a simple red heart emoji, letting the moment speak for itself.

On the professional front, Hailee had more reasons to celebrate at the Golden Globes. Her film Sinners, co-starring Michael B. Jordan, earned an impressive seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song. Michael B. Jordan also received a nomination for Best Actor, further adding to the film’s buzz.

Hailee also joined the star-studded lineup of presenters for the ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The night featured appearances from Hollywood’s biggest names, making the event a glittering celebration of cinema and talent.

With a baby on the way, a successful film in the spotlight, and a viral Golden Globes appearance, Hailee Steinfeld is stepping into a new chapter — glowing, confident, and unstoppable.