Selena Gomez Makes Stunning Golden Globes Appearance with Benny Blanco in Black Outfits

Instagram lit up on Sunday night as fans got a front-row view of one of the sweetest red-carpet moments at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco arrived hand in hand at the ceremony in Los Angeles, delivering equal parts romance and star power. The appearance was especially meaningful for Selena, who was celebrating a major career milestone — her fifth Golden Globe nomination.

The couple made a graceful entrance, instantly capturing photographers’ attention. Selena greeted the flashing cameras with her signature warmth and confidence, while Benny stayed slightly behind, allowing his wife to take centre stage. For the occasion, Selena wore a custom black velvet gown that exuded timeless glamour. Delicate white feathers draped over her shoulders, adding a touch of drama and softness to the look. She completed the ensemble with spiral diamond earrings that sparkled subtly under the lights. Benny complemented her elegance in a tailored black suit, keeping his look classic and understated.

As they posed for pictures, the couple shared smiles and quiet glances that made their red-carpet appearance feel intimate and genuine. Their chemistry was unmistakable, and fans have been zooming in on photos and videos from the evening, unable to get enough of their effortless bond.

Selena’s Golden Globes appearance was made even more special by her nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. She earned the nod for her role as Mabel Mora in the hit series Only Murders in the Building. The show itself also secured a nomination for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, making it a proud moment for the entire team.

The Golden Globes night came just months after Selena and Benny tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows on September 27, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in California, after two years of dating. Selena later shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, giving fans a peek into their private celebration and adding to the love surrounding their relationship.

Beyond Selena’s big night, the awards ceremony also generated buzz for its competitive lineup. On the film front, One Battle After Another led with nine nominations, followed by Sentimental Value with eight and Sinners with seven. Hamnet earned six nominations, while Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good received five each.

In television, The White Lotus dominated with six nominations, followed by Adolescence with five. Only Murders in the Building and Severance secured four nominations each, setting the stage for an exciting awards season.

With love, glamour, and career highs all aligning, Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes night was truly one to remember.