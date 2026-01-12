Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Turn Heads at Golden Globes — Her Bulgari Diamonds Steal the Spotlight

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again proved why she remains a force to reckon with on international red carpets. The actor made a breathtaking appearance at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, effortlessly commanding attention with her impeccable fashion choice and radiant presence. Accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, the couple delivered one of the evening’s most stylish and talked-about appearances.

For the prestigious ceremony, Priyanka wore a custom-designed blue metallic gown by Dior, created under the direction of designer Jonathan Anderson. The striking ensemble was a masterclass in contemporary couture, featuring a glossy silk fitted bodice that seamlessly flowed into a contrasting matte skirt. Adding dramatic flair to the silhouette was a softly puffed upper layer and a statement bow cinched at the waist — a perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern sophistication. The monotone yet textured design ensured that all eyes remained firmly on Priyanka as she stepped onto the red carpet.

Elevating the look further, Priyanka accessorised with exquisite jewellery from Bulgari, for whom she serves as a global ambassador. A dazzling diamond necklace with blue gemstone accents took centre stage, beautifully complemented by matching earrings and statement rings. The luxurious accessories added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the gown’s refined drama.

Her beauty look stayed true to her signature style — understated, graceful, and polished. Softly styled waves framed her face, while nude-toned lips and a subtle smoky eye enhanced her natural features. The overall effect was effortlessly glamorous, allowing her fashion choices to shine while maintaining a fresh and modern appeal.

Nick Jonas matched his wife’s elegance in a black double-breasted tuxedo featuring fine pinstripes. The couple appeared relaxed and joyful as they posed for photographers, with behind-the-scenes moments shared by the Golden Globes team further capturing their easy chemistry and charm.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton, saw several stars bringing their fashion A-game. Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Amanda Seyfried were among the celebrities who also made notable style statements on the glittering red carpet.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to balance global projects with ease. She will next be seen in the American swashbuckler action-thriller The Bluff, set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25. Closer to home, she is also preparing for a major Indian venture — SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

With every appearance, Priyanka reinforces her status as a true global star — blending cinema, style, and star power seamlessly on the world stage.