Idris Elba Reacts to Knighthood — His Response Will Surprise You

Idris Elba may now officially be “Sir” Idris Elba, but the acclaimed actor insists the prestigious title hasn’t changed who he is at heart. Speaking on the red carpet at the screening of Hijack Season 2 on January 8, the 53-year-old opened up for the first time about receiving a knighthood in King Charles III’s 2026 New Year Honours List — and admitted that the recognition is still sinking in.

“I haven’t really spoken about it much,” Elba said with a smile in comments quoted by People. “It’s a real honour to be recognised for the work — especially the work centred on young people and the challenges they’re facing. It means a lot. My family feels honoured too. I honestly don’t even know how to talk about it yet.”

While fans and friends have celebrated his new title, Elba revealed that reactions have ranged from heartfelt admiration to playful confusion. “People keep asking, ‘Should I call you sir now? Should I curtsy?’” he laughed. Brushing off the formality, he added, “Same old Idris. Simple.”

Despite the royal recognition, Elba made it clear that he sees the knighthood not as a personal achievement, but as validation of the causes he has championed for years. The honour was awarded for his sustained work supporting young people, particularly initiatives focused on youth empowerment and tackling knife crime.

Alongside his wife, Sabrina Elba, the actor co-founded the Elba Hope Foundation, an organisation dedicated to supporting diaspora communities and creating long-term opportunities for at-risk youth. Following the release of the honours list on December 30, Elba issued a statement dedicating the award to those he works with.

“I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition, and resilience have driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation,” he said. “I hope this brings greater attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and our shared responsibility to help them find alternatives to violence.”

Elba joins a diverse 2026 New Year Honours List featuring 1,157 recipients across arts, music, literature, and public service. Ethnic minority representation on this year’s list doubled from 7% to 14%, marking a significant step toward broader inclusion. Other notable honourees include Cynthia Erivo, who received an MBE for services to music and drama, Ellie Goulding for her environmental advocacy, Meera Syal, who was awarded a damehood, and author Richard Osman for contributions to literature and broadcasting.

Yet for Idris Elba, titles aside, the mission remains the same — using his platform to uplift young voices and drive meaningful change, knighthood or not.