Priyanka Chopra’s Poolside Video of Nick Jonas Breaks the Internet Again – Fans Can’t Handle the Couple Goals!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have once again proven they are the ultimate couple goals, and the internet simply can’t get enough. The global star recently shared a playful video on Instagram that instantly grabbed attention — and for good reason. The clip shows Nick Jonas lounging effortlessly in a sunlit swimming pool, drink in hand, completely relaxed and radiating charm.

Shot from a distance before zooming in, Priyanka captures her husband in a candid, unbothered moment that fans couldn’t stop replaying. Adding her signature humor and affection, she captioned the post, “When he’s just, out there… looking like a snack.” The post quickly drew love from fans who flooded the comments with heart emojis and admiration for the couple’s easy chemistry.

This isn’t the first time the duo has melted hearts online. Recently, Nick shared a romantic seaside video featuring the two walking toward each other before sharing a sweet kiss against a dreamy beach backdrop. The clip was set to Senorita sung by Diljit Dosanjh, adding a desi touch to their romantic moment. Nick even hyped Priyanka in the caption, writing, “You guys really cooked with this Priyanka line,” tagging J Balvin and Diljit Dosanjh. The video instantly went viral, further cementing their status as one of the most adored celebrity couples.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is preparing to impress audiences with her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the gritty R-rated pirate adventure is set in the late 1800s. Priyanka stars as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate feared under the infamous name “Bloody Mary.” First-look images reveal a darker, intense narrative, promising a powerful performance from the actress. The film also features Karl Urban, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo. Additionally, Priyanka has SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project Varanasi in her lineup.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is making headlines in the music world. He’s set to release his fifth solo album, Sunday Best, on February 6 — his first solo project since Spaceman in 2021. Alongside his solo career, Nick continues to collaborate with the Jonas Brothers, who recently dropped Greetings from Your Hometown in August 2025.

Whether it’s romance or career moves, Priyanka and Nick know exactly how to keep fans hooked.