Sophie Turner Reveals the Lucky Charm That Helped Her Bag Her X-Men Role

Sophie Turner, beloved by fans worldwide for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has revealed a deeply emotional reason she believes helped her land her role in the X-Men franchise. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 7, 2026, the actress shared that a sentimental piece of jewellery played a key role in her audition success.

According to Turner, she wore her late grandfather Robert Jesse Cotton’s wedding ring during her screen test for X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016. The ring, which she received shortly after his passing, became her lucky charm. “He’s my hero. My total hero,” Turner said, growing visibly emotional as she recalled the moment. She explained that she had inherited the ring just weeks before her audition and decided to wear it for the screen test. “I wore it, and I got the role,” she added.

Turner went on to star as Jean Grey in both X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), cementing her place in the superhero genre. Pointing upward during the interview, she paid tribute to her grandfather, saying, “I give it up to Robert Jesse Cotton,” honouring his lasting influence on her life and career.

The revelation comes during a milestone year for Turner. She is set to turn 30 on February 21, 2026, and will also mark 15 years since the debut of Game of Thrones. Reflecting on this new chapter, Turner recently told CBS Mornings that she feels more confident than ever. Following her divorce from Joe Jonas in September 2023, the actress has focused heavily on self-growth. “I’ve been doing a hell of a lot of therapy the past few months,” she shared, adding that she now feels ready to embrace her 30s with clarity and confidence.

Professionally, Turner has several exciting projects ahead, including a leading role in the upcoming Prime Video series Steal. She is also training intensely for her role as Lara Croft, a process that has clearly paid off physically.

During her Tonight Show appearance, Turner showed off her playful side by challenging Jimmy Fallon to a thumb war. Confident in her training, she joked about her “really, really good” thumb strength and asked Fallon if he wanted “this smoke.” The host accepted the challenge—only to be swiftly defeated, much to the audience’s delight.

With sentimental roots, renewed confidence, and exciting roles ahead, Sophie Turner appears to be entering her next chapter stronger than ever—both on screen and off.