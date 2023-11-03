'Aankh Micholi' Movie Review | OMG... silly

Umesh Shukla’s ‘Aankh Micholi’ proves it again that dishing out a tasteful film is a team effort but the ‘hero’ remains its writing, which, it seems very few filmmakers care about. Aankh Micholi, as the title suggests is everything to do with ‘Aankh’ (eyes). While relaxing on my seat in the theatre I prepared my self that I’d be watching a film directed by ‘OMG – Oh My God!’ helmer, but then I also could not gather any of his other films. So, I still conveyed myself that the title suggests that humour is in store. But then this thought bubble burst soon enough.

I’m sure the idea of two people meeting, falling for each other, but only one can see the other at a time, could seem like a situational comedy or comedy of errors. But going overboard by having a completely dysfunctional family, killed the basic premise itself. OMG, why do people filmmakers don’t invest in stronger technical team like good story, dialogue, script, screenplay writers along with story-boarders. It becomes so very easy to run the film right in front of you with the help of story boards (like comic strips).

Any ways, these things have been discussed innumerable times but filmmakers continue to ride on their ‘gut feeling’.

Navjot Singh’s (Paresh Rawal) family is a completely dysfunctional family, each member possesses a unique shortcoming. Navjot Singh (Paresh Rawal) himself tends to forget things in a jiffy, elder son Yuvraj Singh (Sharman Joshi) cannot hear, younger Harbhajan Singh (Abhishek Banerjee) stammers, sister-in-law (Divya Dutta) mixes-up proverbs, while the Singh girl Paro (Mrunal Thakur) cannot see at night. Phew! And the family is on the lookout for a groom, so is Paro, looking for a Mr. Perfect.

While on an all-girl trip to Switzerland, Paro stumbles upon Rohit Patel (Abhimanyu Dassani) and instantly falls for this unknown smart chap.

Rohit lands in Punjab with his maternal uncle (Darshan Jariwala) and aunty (Grusha Kapoor) to fix his marriage. Fast-forward to the Singhs and the Patels who eventually come together and agree to Paro and Rohit’s marriage. But, Rohit and his family have a secret – Rohit cannot see in the day!!! That’s about it. The rest of the cumbersome story is the mess that these families get into before actually getting the two to take the ‘Saat Pheras’. But before the seventh phera enters Vijay Raaz, who reveals the raaz in front of the guests. If you are still excited to know the climax, who can stop you.

With a cast that includes theatre stalwarts like Paresh Rawal and Darshan Jariwala, the beautiful Mrunal Thakur and the dashing Abhimanyu, it is the story that plays the spoil sport. Though I would agree that there are situations few and far between that evoke some humour but then it could also be the environment and not the story.

It is only Paresh Rawal’s presence that binds the loose ends and coaxes one to wait till the end. Ah! but, the end too has a surprise. OMG! let me not spoil your mood.

Movie: Aankh Micholi

Directed by: Umesh Shukla

Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor, Vijay Raaz

Duration: 2hr 24 mins