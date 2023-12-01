‘Animal’ Movie Review | Ranbir & Action Redefined

With a runtime of 3 hours and 23 minutes, Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ is one of the very few films so lenghty. Animal is Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s only third film after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. It presents a clear filmmaking style of Sandeep Reddy with intensity, aggression, passion & brutal action being the mainstay. This film proves that an actor is as good as the director wants him to be and a film is as good as the directors vision on the narrative. ‘Animal’ will become a benchmark for Ranbir and the storytellers will change their perspective about how to utilise this talent. A lover boy is now a ‘man’.

‘Animal’ revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) with his son Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay (Ranbir Kapoor). For Ranvijay his father is the best but unfortunately seldom gets to spend time with him. Ranbir is packed to study abroad who returns to join the business but fate has its own plans. Balbir is attacked and shot at. Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his unknown rival and pledges to never leave his family, leading to gruesome action. Who is trying to eliminate Balbir, why? Does Ranvijay find the aggressor? The major part of the narrative is how Vijay finds his rival, what transpires between them, his father and his love of life Gitanjali (Rashmika Mandanna).

Animal is a welcome change in the ongoing trend of cinema that is been dished out. The story is not your run-of-the-mill types and keeps one guessing about what unfolds. It also showcases the sibling bond of a different level and has drama written all over. The biggest surprise is that though the film is lengthy, it does not allow its audience to think about it with its intelligent screenplay. The director engages the audience with the intense familial drama. The action here is more out of passion and love hence works big time.

Talking about action, it sets out to bring to fore the director’s vision of presenting the same gruesome / gory action with great style and panache. He also introduces us to a smart looking killing machine (remember Terminator’s killing machine) literally and in Ranbir.

Animal is not with its fair share of romance, which is less romantic more passionate and dramatic. Rashmika Mandanna plays Gitanjali, Ranvijay’s childhood love whom he convinces to marry in a sequence very uniquely thought about. On one side it showcases a deep sense of love while it is also laced with sly humour to break the mundane filmy romance. Rashmika Mandanna matches the intensity of Ranbir Kapoor’s love as well as drama and fits the character too well.

Rashmika Mandanna with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Satranga’ song from Animal

Anil Kapoor as business magnate Balbir and Vijay’s father looks absolutely convincing in the act and makes one feel for strain between the two. No one gets everything you see.

Ranbir Kapoor – Animal

As for Ranbir Kapoor, this film defines what a fine actor he is. The fierceness in his facial expressions communicates what goes on in the character’s mind. One would feel that the boy from ‘Brahmāstra’ & ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has suddenly grown up to be a ‘man’ who seeks his father’s love, wants to be responsible towards his family with gravity and for his love too without any fuss. His heavy bearded long hair getup with power suit makes for a very stylish presentation. It will be Ranbir Kapoor before Animal and after. (Remember what Sandeep’s Kabir Singh proved to be for Shahid Kapoor).

There is Bobby Deol too, but I presume let the audience experience the ‘Soldier’ actor’s surprise act in this grand and stylish setup. Upendra Limaye in his special appearance steals the show.

Overall, the wait for a film like Animal was worth each day. It sets itself apart from the crowd with its unique storyline, drama, action and everything in between. All the Ranbir Kapoor fans will be pleasantly surprised and may be take his style back home, which attracts some extra brownie points too.

Spoiler: There is Anil Kapoor in dual role and so is Ranbir and this film might just be half the story.

Movie: Animal

Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Siddhant Karnick, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vivek Sharma, Upendra Limaye

Duration: 3hrs 23mins