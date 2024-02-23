‘Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ Movie Review | Genre bending action sports thriller

Vidyut Jammwal starrer ‘Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’, directed by Aditya Datt, is a heart-racing action thriller that offers a gripping cinematic journey right from the starting gun. The opening scene, an adrenaline-pumping train ride, sets the pulse racing and immediately hooks the audience. However, there are concerns that such scenes could attract thrill-seekers and lead to risky behaviour.

The movie starts with Siddhu, a fearless Mumbai daredevil, whose dream is to compete in the underground extreme sports competition known as ‘Maidaan’. Motivated by his late brother, who lost his life in Maidaan, Siddhu is determined to succeed. Despite opposition from his parents, Siddhu remains steadfast in his pursuit.

Siddhu’s journey to Maidaan, held in Poland and overseen by the formidable Dev (played by Arjun Rampal), exposes him to a perilous world controlled by Dev and his associates, including Dev’s God-father Mark.

As Siddhu delves deeper into Maidaan, he encounters Patricia Novak (played by Amy Jackson), who reveals Dev’s role in his brother’s demise. Fueled by a thirst for vengeance, Siddhu challenges Dev to a high-stakes race, culminating in a thrilling and explosive showdown.

The climactic race between Siddhu and Dev, a showdown between two supremely skilled daredevils, is a treat for action enthusiasts.

‘Crakk’ dazzles with its high-octane action sequences, showcasing Vidyut Jammwal’s breathtaking stunts and jaw-dropping fight scenes. Whether on a train or a plane, riding a motorbike or a bicycle, Jammwal shines in the film’s action-packed moments, accompanied by a pulsating background score that amps up the excitement.

One of the film’s standout aspects is its groundbreaking stunt choreography, pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema’s action standards. Vidyut Jammwal’s expertise in martial arts adds authenticity and intensity to the action sequences.

Overall, ‘Crakk’ is a genre-defying action thriller that lives up to its promise of delivering an adrenaline-fueled cinematic ride but that could also limit its attraction to young extreme sports fanatics.

Movie: Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!

Directed by: Aditya Datt

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson, Nora Fatehi

Duration: 2hrs 36mins