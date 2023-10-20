The much-anticipated action film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will release today in the cinema halls, and it’s a delightful watch. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon unleash a whirlwind of action and entertainment in ‘Ganapath‘ and audiences are in for an absolute treat.

'ganapath - a hero is born' review | rides high on action

The film has taken action to a whole new level, delivering mind-blowing sequences that will have you at the edge of your seat. From bone-crushing punches to gravity-defying kicks and heart-stopping stunts, ‘Ganapath’ is a non-stop adrenaline rush. But that’s not all – the scorching chemistry between these two stars leaves you breathless.

Tiger Shroff has outdone himself with larger-than-life action sequences. Kriti Sanon, in her most stunning avatar yet, sizzles on the screen, setting the temperature soaring. It’s not just action; it’s a visual feast that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

And here’s the twist – ‘Ganapath’ holds a special surprise that we won’t spoil for you. While the direction might have a few minor bumps, the emotions in this rollercoaster of a story take precedence. It’s a total ‘Seeti Maar’ performance.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. and Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film has been released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Movie: ‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born’

Director: Vikas Bahl

Produced: Vashu Bhagnani

Cast: Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl