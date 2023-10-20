scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodReview

‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born’ Review | Rides high on action

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon unleash a whirlwind of action and entertainment in 'Ganapath' and audiences are in for an absolute treat.

By Agency News Desk
'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' Review Rides high on action
'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' Review Rides high on action _ pic courtesy yt

The much-anticipated action film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will release today in the cinema halls, and it’s a delightful watch. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon unleash a whirlwind of action and entertainment in ‘Ganapath‘ and audiences are in for an absolute treat.

| Ganapath
'ganapath - a hero is born' review | rides high on action

The film has taken action to a whole new level, delivering mind-blowing sequences that will have you at the edge of your seat. From bone-crushing punches to gravity-defying kicks and heart-stopping stunts, ‘Ganapath’ is a non-stop adrenaline rush. But that’s not all – the scorching chemistry between these two stars leaves you breathless.

Tiger Shroff has outdone himself with larger-than-life action sequences. Kriti Sanon, in her most stunning avatar yet, sizzles on the screen, setting the temperature soaring. It’s not just action; it’s a visual feast that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

And here’s the twist – ‘Ganapath’ holds a special surprise that we won’t spoil for you. While the direction might have a few minor bumps, the emotions in this rollercoaster of a story take precedence. It’s a total ‘Seeti Maar’ performance.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. and Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film has been released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Movie: ‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born’
Director: Vikas Bahl
Produced: Vashu Bhagnani
Cast: Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl

3.5
CRITIC RATING

SUMMARY

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon unleash a whirlwind of action and entertainment in 'Ganapath' and audiences are in for an absolute treat.
14
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ed Sheeran's '+ – = ÷ x' tour lands in India in March 2024
Next article
Samsung, IISc join hands to drive research on quantum technologies
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon unleash a whirlwind of action and entertainment in 'Ganapath' and audiences are in for an absolute treat.'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' Review | Rides high on action

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US