One Two Cha Cha Chaa Review: Ashutosh Rana Goes Full Crazy Uncle – You Won’t Believe This Comedy Ride!

One Two Cha Cha Chaa is a lively, chaos-driven comedy that embraces confusion, misadventure, and madness with open arms. Built like a high-energy road-trip ride, the film follows three young men — played by Anant V Joshi, Lalit Prabhakar, and Harsh Mayar — who are assigned what seems like a simple responsibility: escorting their eccentric and unpredictable “Chacha,” portrayed by Ashutosh Rana. However, what begins as an ordinary journey quickly spirals into an uncontrollable whirlwind of misunderstandings, accidental lies, and unexpected danger.

As the group travels, they find themselves stumbling into bizarre situations involving mafia threats, mistaken identities, and a colourful festive atmosphere that heightens both the visual and narrative chaos. Every turn of the road introduces a new problem, and every solution somehow creates an even bigger mess. The film thrives on this chain of comic misfortunes, ensuring the audience remains entertained by the sheer unpredictability of events.

The biggest highlight of the film is undoubtedly Ashutosh Rana. Known for his intense and serious roles, Rana surprises with a refreshingly playful performance. His comic timing is spot-on, and he brings an infectious energy that elevates every scene he’s in. It’s evident that he enjoys playing this eccentric character, and his enthusiasm carries the film forward. Nyrraa Banerji adds charm and warmth, bringing balance to the madness with her spirited screen presence. The supporting cast fits seamlessly into the narrative, contributing to the humour without overshadowing the main storyline.

Directors Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur maintain a smart balance between chaos and control. They understand the tone of their film perfectly — light, breezy, and purposefully absurd — and never let it lose its rhythm. The pacing remains brisk, keeping the audience engaged from start to finish without unnecessary emotional detours.

The dialogues are quirky and natural, relying more on situational humour than forced punchlines. This makes the comedy feel organic and relatable. Meanwhile, the music complements the narrative with peppy tracks and a playful background score that enhances the festive and carefree vibe without overpowering the story.

Overall, ‘One Two Cha Cha Chaa’ is an easygoing entertainer that delivers exactly what it promises — laughter, madness, and a joyride full of comic surprises. It’s a stress-free watch designed purely to make you smile.

Film: One Two Cha Cha Chaa

Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Vijay Joshi, Nyrraa Banerji, Harsh Mayar, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashok Pathak, Chitranjan Giri, Heymal Ingley and Abhimanyu Singh

Director: Abhishek Raj Khemka & Rajnish Thakur