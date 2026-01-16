Dev Anand’s Gentle Nudge: Shah Rukh Khan’s Journey To Quitting Smoking

Long before social media turned every celebrity interaction into a viral moment, some relationships in the film industry quietly thrived away from the spotlight—rooted in respect, warmth, and genuine affection. One such bond connected two legends from different eras: Dev Anand, the evergreen icon of Hindi cinema, and Shah Rukh Khan, the global superstar who redefined stardom for a new generation. Though they belonged to different cinematic worlds, the connection they shared was heartfelt and deeply personal.

Years later, these intimate moments are being fondly recalled by Mohan Churiwala, one of Dev Anand’s closest friends and confidants. Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Churiwala shared anecdotes that reveal how Dev Anand saw Shah Rukh Khan not merely as a successful actor, but as someone he genuinely cared for and guided with affection.

One of the most memorable incidents dates back to 2009, during a glittering party hosted by Anil Ambani. The occasion marked Reliance Entertainment’s high-profile joint venture with Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The evening was filled with industry heavyweights, global names, and unmistakable glamour. Amid all this, Dev Anand noticed Shah Rukh Khan seated nearby.

According to Churiwala, Shah Rukh was discreetly bending down to exhale cigarette smoke, perhaps mindful of those around him. Dev Anand, known for his candid nature and fatherly concern, quietly leaned in and addressed him. “Dev sahab told him, ‘Shah Rukh yaar, tu kyun smoke karta hai? Tu kitna achha ladka hai. Chhod de, isko chhod de,’” Churiwala recalled. Translated, Dev Anand gently asked Shah Rukh why he smoked despite being such a good person and urged him to quit.

Shah Rukh’s response was equally telling of the respect he held for the veteran actor. He smiled warmly and replied, “I will try.” Churiwala emphasized that Shah Rukh Khan deeply respected Dev Anand, not just as a legend of Indian cinema, but as someone whose words carried weight and sincerity.

Another touching incident unfolded years later in London, offering a glimpse into how this admiration extended to Shah Rukh Khan’s family as well. Churiwala was sitting with Dev Anand at a café inside a five-star hotel when Gauri Khan, accompanied by her friend Sussanne Khan, noticed the legendary actor seated nearby.

Gauri immediately walked up to Dev Anand and greeted him warmly. To her surprise and delight, Dev Anand responded by addressing her by name. “Hi Gauri, how are you?” he said casually. A visibly excited Gauri replied, “Arey sir, you identified me!” Dev Anand’s response was effortless and charming: “Who doesn’t recognize you?”

The moment left Gauri overjoyed. Churiwala recalled how she instantly called Shah Rukh Khan to tell him that Dev Anand had recognised her. The couple’s excitement was evident even from a distance. “They jumped with joy. Achha khasa drama ho gaya restaurant mein,” Churiwala laughed, describing how the simple interaction created a flurry of happiness in the café.

Shah Rukh Khan himself has spoken on multiple occasions about the influence Dev Anand had on him. At a public event in 2018, while discussing how he copes with success and failure, Shah Rukh shared a piece of advice he once received from the legendary actor—words that stayed with him long after their meeting.

“I met Dev Anand once and he said, ‘When I see you I feel if you would stop working, you will be finished,’” Shah Rukh recalled. The statement wasn’t meant as criticism but as a powerful reminder of the relentless nature of stardom. Shah Rukh admitted that the advice deeply resonated with him and shaped his approach to work.

“I think that stayed with me. So, I just do hard work,” he said. He went on to explain that whether a film succeeds or fails, he neither rests on praise nor allows criticism to slow him down. Instead, he continues working, driven by discipline rather than ego.

Together, these stories paint a rare and intimate portrait of two icons connected by humility, mutual respect, and a shared understanding of cinema’s demands. Dev Anand’s gentle guidance and Shah Rukh Khan’s openness to learning reflect a bond that transcended generations—proof that behind the grandeur of fame lie moments of genuine human connection.