‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ Movie Review | Bittersweet

‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ is the Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Bengali film ‘Posto’, also directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. A very contemporary and relevant story that checks all the right boxes about raising children, parents versus grandparents, the taboo of drinking, tradition versus modernity et al.

‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ is about Malhaar Shastry (Shiv Panditt) and Mallika Shastry (Mimi Chakraborty), a hard working couple, chasing their dreams who get into a situation that unsettles their life. Soon, Malhaar gets a lucrative dream-come-true opportunity in the USA. The couple make up their mind to take the leap of faith and move abroad. So, what’s the fuss?

Their 7 year old son Yaman Shastry aka Momoji (Kabir Pahwa) has been living with his loving & caring grandparents Manohar Shastry (Paresh Rawal) & Urmila Shastry (Neena Kulkarni) since he was 3 months old. Malhaar’s father Manohar has reservations about allowing his grandson to move with his parents. After all, he has been caring for the child over the years and believes that Malhaar, who is again ‘jobless’, is incapable to raise a child.

This father-son argument creates a spark which soon enough ignites fire and before one could even comprehend, the heated situation turns into a legal battle. A fight to prove who would better raise the young Yaman, caught in a web of emotions, torn between his parents and loving grandparents.

The narrative has some very pertinent dialogues that present the current state of affairs for both – the parent lot as well as the grand parents, most importantly about the youth getting into the rat race in the name of chasing their dreams. Citing some examples where grand parents have been compared to nanny’s and care takers tossing all the emotions and attachments out of the window.

The love between grandparents and Momoji has more nuances than the war of egos that is sparked when Malhaar comes to take Momoji back from his parents’ home. While this forms one half of the story, the court hearings takes up most of the second half, as the judge (read the audience) tries to figure out, who’s a better caregiver for Momoji – parent or grandparent. The highlight is what the young Momoji says on being quizzed by the judge in private.

The ever dependable Paresh Rawal as senior Shastry is in his element as the patriarch, always critisizing son Malhaar and showering all his love on Momoji. On the other end is the bubbly Momoji – a bundle of energy and verve. Kabir Pahwa tugs at your heartstrings with a naughty-yet-lovable portrayal in a way only a child actor can – sweet!

Neena Kulkarni as grandma is the perfect foil to Paresh Rawal. While Shiv nails the slightly confused today’s-dad-act without breaking into a sweat, it is Mimi Chakraborty, who has taken the bold leap from commercial Bengali cinema to more meaningful stuff, has miles to go. Her performance as a career oriented mother isn’t impressive, with no real vibes coming through with either Malhaar or Momoji.

So, what do our audiences want? A slice-of-life in a darkened theatre? As for Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, the task of being a touchstone to middle-class morality comes with its own set of challenges and rewards. In ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’, tradition and continuity triumph over modernity, which wants a clean break from the past in the hope of a better future, a trade-off solution.

Overall, ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ is a must watch in the current times for both the sides to understand the other.

Movie: Shastry Virudh Shastry

Directed by: Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Nandita Roy

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Shiv Panditt, Mimi Chakraborty, Neena Kulkarni, Kabir Pahwa