scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Rajat Barmecha, who made his debut with the 2010 film ‘Udaan’, is celebrating the 13th anniversary of his debut. The actor said that no other film could have been a better debut for him as it brought him unprecedented recognition.

The film, which was released on July 16, 2010, also marked Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial debut and garnered a slew of recognitions across major international film festivals including the Cannes Film Fest.

Talking about the film completing 13 years of its release, Rajat shared, “It always feels very special, every year. Udaan has been a very special film for a lot of people and it definitely will be the most special for Vikram (Motwane) and I. We both started our journeys together with this film and learnt so much on the way. Generally even for a classic people celebrate their 10 years or 15 years anniversary but Udaan is so close to my heart and the heart of so many people out there”.

He continued, “It made so many people go out and actually pursue their dreams and It continues to do so even today and that’s the reason we celebrate every single year of its existence. It’s a film that I personally am very grateful for and I celebrate Udaan everyday of my life. I can’t be more blessed to have started my acting journey with a film like ‘Udaan’”.

He further opened up on what made him say yes to the project. He said, “I doubt there will be any actor who will read the script of ‘Udaan’ and wouldn’t want to do it.

He called it “love at first read”. Being his first film, at that point in his career, Rajat wasn’t choosing scripts rather the film chose him.

He said, “I auditioned for it like any other boy who comes to Bombay in the hope of getting a film, I wasn’t thinking how or with what kind of a film I wanted to start my career. I just wanted to act. And that’s the reason I am extremely grateful that a film like ‘Udaan’ came my way at the start of my career. There is no film in the world that could have been a better debut for me than ‘Udaan’”.

“It’s a very very important film and every single memory of every single minute spent on that film will be cherished forever. I will never forget Udaan and the people who made it possible. They all hold a very special place in my heart”, he added.

On the professional front, Rajat was recently seen in ‘Kacchey Limbu’, opposite Radhika Madan. The film was produced by Jio Studios.

–IANS

aa/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’
Next article
BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur
This May Also Interest You
News

KJo gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

Technology

El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

News

Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

Sports

Tennis: India's Karman Kaur Thandi finishes runner-up in W60 Saskatoon Challenger

Technology

US FDA calls aspartame safe, disagrees with WHO on potential cancer risk

Sports

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi

Sports

Mumbai City fly off to Bangkok for pre-season training for upcoming domestic calendar

News

Maggie Smith delights 2023 Wimbledon audiences in rare public appearance

Sports

ISSF shooting: Golden start for Indian colts in Changwon Junior World Championship

News

JD Chekravarthy plays a freezer van driver with a corpse in Telugu series 'Dayaa'

News

When Badshah met Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan shortly after two patched up following long-standing feud

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sporting culture to India: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports

Ashes 2023: Wood's belated inclusion highlighted a perennial English failing in selection, says Ian Chappell

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US