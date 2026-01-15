The Mystery Behind Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Delay

Months after reports suggested that Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, starring Aamir Khan, had been put on hold, a fresh update indicates that the project has merely been delayed and is now moving forward with renewed focus. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the makers are currently reworking the script, with plans to begin production in March this year.

The film, which chronicles the life and legacy of Dhundiraj Govind Phalke—fondly known as Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema—has been in the development stage for quite some time. While earlier reports hinted at uncertainty surrounding the project, the latest update suggests that director Rajkumar Hirani and lead actor Aamir Khan are committed to perfecting the script before taking it on floors.

As per the report, the delay stems from an ongoing rewrite aimed at aligning the narrative with both Hirani’s and Aamir’s creative vision. A source quoted by Mid-Day revealed that the duo wants the film to strike a delicate balance between historical authenticity and emotional relevance for modern audiences.

“Hirani and Aamir agree that the film must feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history,” the source stated. The intention is to ensure that Phalke’s extraordinary journey resonates with today’s viewers while preserving the integrity of his contributions to Indian cinema.

The report further noted that the rewrite is focused on fine-tuning the tonal balance of the story. Known for their signature storytelling style, Rajkumar Hirani and his longtime collaborator Abhijat Joshi are keen to blend humour with sincerity—an approach that has defined many of Hirani’s most successful films.

“The rewrite is to fine-tune the balance of humour and sincerity. They want to ensure that the character arc captures Phalke’s stature. The draft will likely be finalised by February, and production will begin in late March,” the source added.

This update aligns with earlier reports from Bollywood Hungama, which had shed light on why the project was delayed in the first place. According to that report, Aamir Khan had reservations after hearing an earlier version of the script from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. While Aamir reportedly appreciated the intent, he felt the screenplay lacked elements necessary for a compelling theatrical experience.

The report claimed that Aamir expected the makers to follow their tried-and-tested formula of weaving humour with emotion and drama. However, the script was said to be largely serious in tone, with minimal comic elements—something that raised concerns for the actor. As a result, Aamir requested a rewrite, prompting the team to reassess their approach.

Dadasaheb Phalke remains one of the most revered figures in Indian film history. A visionary filmmaker, he directed Raja Harishchandra in 1913, widely regarded as India’s first full-length feature film. At a time when cinema was still in its infancy in the country, Phalke laid the foundation for an industry that would later become one of the largest in the world.

Over the years, Phalke went on to make several influential films, including Lanka Dahan, Shri Krishna Janma, and Kaliya Mardan. His contributions were so significant that India’s highest award in cinema was named in his honour—the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

For Aamir Khan, the biopic represents another deeply meaningful project, known as he is for choosing films with strong narratives and social relevance. The actor was last seen in RS Prasanna’s Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama that featured him as a basketball coach mentoring ten differently-abled individuals.

The film also starred Genelia D’Souza and introduced several newcomers, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film highlighted themes of inclusivity, perseverance, and empathy.

With the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic now back on track, fans of both Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are hopeful that the collaboration will once again deliver a powerful cinematic experience—one that honours the legacy of Indian cinema’s founding father while engaging audiences across generations.