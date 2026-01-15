What Arguments Did Radhika Apte Make Against Long Shifts?

After Deepika Padukone openly spoke about the need for healthier working conditions in the film industry, actor Radhika Apte has now added her voice to the growing conversation around long work hours and parent-friendly policies on film sets. In a candid interaction with Filmfare, Radhika revealed that she has firmly refused to do extended work shifts and has had to repeatedly stand her ground—even if it meant disagreements with people in the industry.

Radhika, who welcomed her first child with husband Benedict Taylor in December 2024, spoke honestly about how becoming a parent has reshaped her priorities. When asked what she would like to change about the film industry to make it more accommodating for parents, the actor did not hesitate in pointing out the rigid and exhausting work schedules that are often treated as the norm.

“I’ll change the working hours to begin with,” Radhika said. “You can’t expect someone to go an entire week without seeing their child.” She added that she has been involved in multiple discussions—and even arguments—over her refusal to work long shifts. According to her, the resistance she has faced has been surprising and deeply frustrating.

“You’ll be surprised at how much one has to fight. I find it quite baffling,” she shared. Radhika also addressed a common suggestion often given to working parents in the industry—that they should simply hire a nanny and bring the child to set. She firmly dismissed this idea, stating, “People say have a nanny and let them come on set. I’m sorry, but that’s really not the answer.”

The actor explained that while childcare support is important, it cannot replace meaningful time spent with one’s child. For her, the issue is not just logistical but emotional and fundamental to maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Radhika further elaborated on her “non-negotiables” when signing new projects, making it clear that she is no longer willing to compromise on her boundaries. She said she now insists on a five-day work week and a maximum of 12 working hours per day.

“I’ve started putting my foot down and a lot of people haven’t liked it,” she admitted. “I can’t work beyond 12 hours. And that includes everything—from travel, hair, makeup, and the shoot itself.” She stressed that if her commute takes two hours, then the remaining work schedule must be adjusted accordingly.

While acknowledging that exceptions may be necessary under certain circumstances, Radhika maintained that these should be rare. “Of course, there can be exceptions to this, but that’s my non-negotiable,” she said. She also emphasized the importance of weekly offs and said that, ideally, she would not want to work more than five days a week unless it is a small project where flexibility is unavoidable.

“I’d really appreciate a five-day work week and a 12-hour shift,” she added, reinforcing her stance on sustainable working conditions.

Radhika’s comments come at a time when conversations around mental health, burnout, and fair working hours are gaining traction across creative industries. Her openness has been widely appreciated, especially by working parents who often struggle to balance demanding careers with family life.

On the personal front, Radhika Apte announced the birth of her child with Benedict Taylor in December 2024. The couple married in 2012 and have maintained a relatively private personal life. They split their time between London and Mumbai and first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance. They lived together before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2012, followed by a formal celebration a year later.

Professionally, Radhika was last seen in Saali Mohabbat, a mystery thriller written and directed by Tisca Chopra in her directorial debut. The film, which also stars Divyendu Sharma and Anurag Kashyap, premiered on ZEE5 in December 2025 and received attention for its layered storytelling. She also made a special appearance in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, directed by Honey Trehan.

As Radhika continues to balance motherhood with her acting career, her firm stance on work hours is sparking important conversations—challenging long-held norms and pushing the industry toward a more humane and inclusive future.